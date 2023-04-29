Aidan Crowther went five innings to get the win as Saratoga Catholic beat Hoosic Valley 12-2 in a Wasaren League baseball game on Saturday.

Pierce Byrne hit a single, a double and a triple and scored three runs for the Saints. Ronan Rowe hit a double and a triple with two runs and two RBIs and Kam Cox went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.

Crowther held Hoosic Valley to three hits in his five innings as the Saints improved to 8-3.

SOFTBALL

SCHUYLERVILLE 13, AMSTERDAM 1: The Black Horses scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a five-inning win over Amsterdam on Friday.

Taylor Dennis went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Schuylerville (6-5). Grace Kilburn went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kenna Hart tossed a two-hitter.

TAMARAC 2, MECHANICVILLE 1 (8): Tony Delorenzo drove in the winning run in the eighth inning as the Bengals won a pitchers' duel.

Addy Ferris had two hits for Tamarac. Lila Christensen had an RBI double for Mechanicville.

BOYS LACROSSE

SOUTH HIGH 8, QUEENSBURY 7: Peyton Viger scored four goals as the Bulldogs defeated the Spartans on Thursday to improve to 10-0 in Foothills play.

Dylan DiCaprio contributed three goals and an assist for South High. Brady Dennis made 16 saves in goal.

Michael Deutsch had two goals and an assist to lead Queensbury.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SCOTIA 10, GLENS FALLS 9 (OT): Lily Dempsey scored four goals and Tia Jack added three as the Tartans held off Glens Falls in overtime.

Ava Pirozzolo had three goals and three assists for Glens Falls. Clara Harrington also scored three goals. Goalie Zoe Zachar made 15 saves.