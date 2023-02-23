Tyler Carruthers scored twice and Derek Cormie, Mathew Perrotte and Hudson DeLisle also scored as the Adirondack Rivermen beat CBA 5-1 in the Division I quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

Adirondack will play the Capital District Jets in the semifinals on Sunday in the semifinals.

Anthony Goodsell made 17 saves as the Rivermen improved to 14-4-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOQUET VALLEY 62, BOLTON 30: Abbey Schwoebel scored 25 points and Ella Lobdell added 19 as Boquet Valley beat the Eagles in a Section VII quarterfinal.

Jane Pfau led Bolton (13-8) with 10 points. Jadynn Egloff netted eight and Maille Kelley had six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 75, DOANE STUART 52: Raymond Harrington finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Tanagers won their opening-round Class D game on Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded Hartford moves on to face second-seeded North Warren on Saturday at Stillwater (2:30 p.m.)

Drake Stewart scored 18 points and Austin Wells had 11 points for Hartford. Cody Baker (nine points, five assists) and Nate Fiske (six points, five steals) also contributed to the win.

