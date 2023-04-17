Dyllan Ray went 3 for 3 with three runs and Ryan Allen went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as Queensbury downed Broadalbin-Perth 12-3 in Foothills Council softball on Monday.

Allen, Lindsey Pepe, Ray, Caleigh Johnson and Bella Brown drove in runs during a five-run fourth inning. Queensbury also scored five times in the first inning.

Brown pitched four scoreless innings of four-hit ball.

BASEBALL

WARRENSBURG 12, CORINTH 2: Brady Cheney pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out nine to improved to 4-0 as the Burgers beat Corinth. Cheney reentered the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and struck out a batter to end the inning.

Daalten DeMarsh went 3 for 4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs for Warrensburg (5-1). Stevie Schloss went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Louis Lang and Landon Olden each added tripled.

For the RiverHawks, Logan Dishon went 3 for 3 and Kaden Wright hit a triple and a single.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 11, NORTH WARREN 1: Josh Ellis scattered two hits and struck out eight over four innings as the Eagles defeated the Cougars.

Ellis also went 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs and two RBIs. Tyler Plummer hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

QUEENSBURY 23, SCOTIA 5: Kaitlyn Barton scored five times and Meredith Montgomery and Kendal Kelsey each recorded four goals and an assist as the Spartans stayed unbeaten at 5-0.

Lilly Trowbridge (three goals, one assist), Kendra Ballard (two goals, three assists) and Sarah Johnson (two goals, two assists) also had multi-goal games.