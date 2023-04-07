Carson Rath went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs as Glens Falls defeated Corinth 12-2 in a non-league baseball game on Friday.

Jeffery Woodell went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs for Glens Falls (2-1). Brayden Bennett had two doubles and two RBIs. Quinn LaMountain and Sam Palmer drove in two runs apiece.

Ed McGuire doubled and struck out seven in four innings for Corinth.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 9, GERMANTOWN 5: Josh Ellis got the win and Hadley-Luzerne scored four times in the sixth inning to beat Germantown in a non-league game.

Mason Conklin went 2 for 4 with two runs, Josh Ellis went 2 for 4 and Antonio Morehouse had a hit and two runs for the Eagles. John Hoffman went 2 for 3 for Germantown.

AVERILL PARK 8, SCHUYLERVILLE 3: The Warriors scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to win this non-league game.

Luke Sherman went 4 for 4 with two doubles to lead the Black Horses. Hunter Willett got the win for Averill Park.

TAMARAC 9, HOOSICK FALLS 3: Tyler Sears hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning that helped the Bengals beat Hoosick Falls in a Wasaren League game.

Sears started and went 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Tamarac held the Panthers to two hits.

STILLWATER 33, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Shea Brown struck out 11 in four innings and the Warriors pounded out 23 hits for the Wasaren League win.

Reese Hotaling went 5 for 6 with two doubles and a triple for Stillwater (2-1 league, 3-1 overall). Brody Burdo, Ryan Brown and Mike Campion each had three hits.

SOFTBALL

CHATHAM 4, GLENS FALLS 2: Chatham scored twice in the ninth inning to beat the red and black.

Addison Perry had two hits, including the game-winning RBI in the ninth. Lily Haggerty had an RBI double and Kiersten Stevens had two hits for Glens Falls.

BOYS LACROSSE

STILLWATER-MECHANICVILLE 17, SCHENECTADY-MOHON. 4: Michael Marinello and Andrew Sgambati had four-goal games as Stillwater-Mechanicville improved to 3-0.

Colby Paffen (three goals, three assists), Ethan Raucci (three goals, two assists) and Anthony Cocozzo (two goals, two assists) turned in multiple-goal efforts.