 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Queensbury runs past South High

  • 0

QUEENSBURY 50,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 32

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A, Newell;0;0;0;0

B. Wolfe;0;1;0;3

Kate McDonough;3;0;3;9

Sydney Hart;2;0;3;7

A. Killian;1;1;1;6

J. Maille;3;0;1;7

Totals;9;2;8;32

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Delaney Donohue;3;2;0;12

B. Duffy;2;1;1;8

Kendra Ballard;4;0;2;10

D. Ray;0;0;1;1

People are also reading…

Shea Canavan;1;3;5;16

A. Trowbridge;1;0;1;3

Totals;11;6;10;50

South High;8;6;6;12 — 32

Queensbury;15;12;17;6 — 50

SCOTIA 46, HUDSON FALLS 45

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lemorta;0;1;6;9

Nardini;4;0;1;9

Cooper;0;1;0;3

Snyder;1;0;0;2

McCarthy;8;1;3;22

Kritel;0;0;1;1

Totals;13;3;11;46

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;0;0;4;4

Ashlyn Hutchinson;5;0;3;13

Maggie Potvin;3;0;0;6

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;1;1

Lily Lanphear;3;0;1;7

Emma Rose;2;0;0;4

Ella Johnson;0;0;2;2

Marissa Jarvis;1;2;0;8

Totals;14;2;11;45

Scotia;13;8;11;14 — 46

Hudson Falls;9;7;20;9 — 45

JV: Hudson Falls won

WHITEHALL 41, LAKE GEORGE 10

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (0-3, 0-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mikah Collier-Fisher;0;0;1;1

Lara Stanco;1;0;2;4

Aimee Ehman;1;0;0;2

Sarah Pelchar;1;0;1;3

Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0

Emily Guidetti;0;0;0;0

Evie Burke;0;0;0;0

Angelina Minnear;0;0;0;0

Totals;3;0;4;10

Whitehall (3-0, 4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;4;0;1;9

Bri Eddy;0;0;0;0

Madison Gould;1;1;0;5

Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;4;1;15

Samantha Howland;3;0;0;6

Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2

Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0

Amelia Lyng;2;0;0;4

Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0

Brooklynn VanGuilder;0;0;0;0

Oliva Whiting;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;5;2;41

Lake George;2;0;2;6 — 10

Whitehall;11;9;7;14 — 41

Other stats: Emily Guidetti (LG) 14 rebounds. Aimee Ehman (LG) 7 rebounds. Sarah Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Madison Gould (W) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Samantha Howland (W) 5 rebounds. Jayden Hughes (W) 4 rebounds. Amelia Lyng (W) 2 assists. Olivia Whiting (W) 2 assists.

JV: Whitehall won

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News