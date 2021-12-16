ROUNDUP: Queensbury runs past South High

QUEENSBURY 50,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 32
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A, Newell;0;0;0;0
B. Wolfe;0;1;0;3
Kate McDonough;3;0;3;9
Sydney Hart;2;0;3;7
A. Killian;1;1;1;6
J. Maille;3;0;1;7
Totals;9;2;8;32
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Delaney Donohue;3;2;0;12
B. Duffy;2;1;1;8
Kendra Ballard;4;0;2;10
D. Ray;0;0;1;1
Shea Canavan;1;3;5;16
A. Trowbridge;1;0;1;3
Totals;11;6;10;50
South High;8;6;6;12 — 32
Queensbury;15;12;17;6 — 50
SCOTIA 46, HUDSON FALLS 45
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lemorta;0;1;6;9
Nardini;4;0;1;9
Cooper;0;1;0;3
Snyder;1;0;0;2
McCarthy;8;1;3;22
Kritel;0;0;1;1
Totals;13;3;11;46
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;0;0;4;4
Ashlyn Hutchinson;5;0;3;13
Maggie Potvin;3;0;0;6
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;1;1
Lily Lanphear;3;0;1;7
Emma Rose;2;0;0;4
Ella Johnson;0;0;2;2
Marissa Jarvis;1;2;0;8
Totals;14;2;11;45
Scotia;13;8;11;14 — 46
Hudson Falls;9;7;20;9 — 45
JV: Hudson Falls won
WHITEHALL 41, LAKE GEORGE 10
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (0-3, 0-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mikah Collier-Fisher;0;0;1;1
Lara Stanco;1;0;2;4
Aimee Ehman;1;0;0;2
Sarah Pelchar;1;0;1;3
Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0
Emily Guidetti;0;0;0;0
Evie Burke;0;0;0;0
Angelina Minnear;0;0;0;0
Totals;3;0;4;10
Whitehall (3-0, 4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;4;0;1;9
Bri Eddy;0;0;0;0
Madison Gould;1;1;0;5
Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;4;1;15
Samantha Howland;3;0;0;6
Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2
Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0
Amelia Lyng;2;0;0;4
Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0
Brooklynn VanGuilder;0;0;0;0
Oliva Whiting;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;5;2;41
Lake George;2;0;2;6 — 10
Whitehall;11;9;7;14 — 41
Other stats: Emily Guidetti (LG) 14 rebounds. Aimee Ehman (LG) 7 rebounds. Sarah Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Madison Gould (W) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Samantha Howland (W) 5 rebounds. Jayden Hughes (W) 4 rebounds. Amelia Lyng (W) 2 assists. Olivia Whiting (W) 2 assists.
JV: Whitehall won