Miranda Price scored 17 points and Stillwater jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 64-21 Class CC opening-round victory over Lake George in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday.

Stillwater (11-11) moves on to visit second-seeded Mayfield on Tuesday in the semifinals (7:30 p.m.). Ana Parella had 12 points and Riley O’Brien added 10.

Addison Thorton (eight points), Charisma Salecker (six) and Mikah Collier-Fisher (six) led the way for Lake George.

HOOSIC VALLEY 39, GALWAY 30: An 11-6 third quarter helped the Valley beat the Eagles.

Megan Rice finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Hoosic Valley, which moves on to visit second-seeded Whitehall in the Class C quarterfinals on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.). Lainey Bochette had nine points.

Grace O’Brien led Galway with 10 points.

WATERFORD 50, SCHOHARIE 39: Rachel McOmber tallied 25 points as the Fordians bested Schoharie in a Class C opening-round game.

Waterford will visit top-seeded Duanesburg on Tuesday in the quarterfinals (7:30 p.m.). Maddy Atwood added 17 points for the winners.

Lilly Ballard had 19 points for Schoharie,

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHAZY 65, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 48: Chazy won despite a 32-point game from freshman Griffin Farr on Thursday.

Farr shot 57 percent from the floor (12 for 21) and 46 percent on 3-point attempts. Alec Fraiser added eight points.

Dylan McAfee (26 points) and Zamir Foster (18) led Chazy.