ROUNDUP: Monahan, Brody lift Warrensburg past Granville in TCML softball

Warrensburg pulled out a 10-8 Tri-County Middle League softball victory over Granville on Tuesday, taking the lead in the fourth on back-to-back triples by Maddie Monahan and Alexis Brody. Granville had taken an 8-7 lead in the top of the fourth on Courtney Ennis' two-run single.

WARRENSBURG 10, GRANVILLE 8

League: Tri-County Middle League Softball

Granville;202;40; —;8;8;3

Warrensburg;421;3x; —;10;5;1

WP — Hope Sherman 1-0. LP — Megan Decker 0-1. 2B — Megan Decker (Granville), Maddie Monahan (W). 3B — Megan Decker (G), Maddie Monahan (W), Alexis Brody (W).

Granville highlights: Megan Decker 3-3, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, Maddie Wilson 3-3, 2 R, Courtney Ennis 1-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB, Allie Gonzalez 1-3, 2 RBI.

Warrensburg highlights: Hope Sherman 8 Ks, Maddie Monahan 2-2, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, Alexis Brody 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI, Hope Goodspeed 1-2, R, RBI, K.

Records: Granville 0-1. Warrensburg 1-0.

Notes: In both teams' TCML opener, Granville opened the scoring with a 2-run triple by Megan Decker, but Warrensburg responded in its half of the first with a 2-run double from Maddie Monahan, pulling ahead 4-2. Granville retook the lead in the fourth on Courtney Ennis' 2-run single to make it 8-7, but Warrensburg pulled ahead for good in the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back triples by Monahan and Alexis Brody, scoring 3 runs.

HUDSON FALLS 11, HARTFORD 8

League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball

Hartford;022;202;0 — 8 1 3

Hudson Falls;251;003;x — 11 13 4

WP — M. Moskall. LP — Allen. 2B — D. Carpenter, J, Baldwin (2), R. Rosick.

Hudson Falls highlights: M. Moskall - 3 IP, 0 Hits, 1 Walk, 4K, N.Gonyeau - 2-3, 2RBIs, 2 SB, 2 runs. D. Gotte-Seymour – 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run. J. Baldwin – 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 1 run. R Rosick – 2-4, single, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs

FORT ANN 8, HADLEY-LUZERNE 4

League: TCML baseball

Fort Ann;400;220;0 —;8;8;3

Hadley;000;110;2 —;4;6;2

WP — H. Charpentier. LP — S. Carlton. 2B — H. Wade (FA), H. Charpentier (FA), T. Webb (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: H. Charpentier 8 Ks, 2 for 2. C. Tolene, M. Stowhas, Z. Wells, V. Marcantonio and H. Charpentier all had stolen bases. T. Webb 2nd appearance as relief.

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: S. Carlton, R. Carlton and T. Smead with stolen bases. S. Carlton with 4 Ks over 4 innings, L. Alejandro with 5 Ks over 2 innings pitched.

CORINTH 17 , SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 7

League: TCML Baseball

Salem/Cambridge;510;01; — 7 6 1

Corinth;447;02 — 17 5 2

WP — G. Bardin. LP — Cary. 2B — Lorett, Randall.

Corinth highlights: Gage Bardin went 4 innings in relief and allowed 3 hits with 5 Ks en route to the victory. Bubba Graham reached base 5 times, scoring 3 runs. Keegan Baker reached base 3 times scoring 3 runs. Colin Vincent went 2-3.

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Lorett and Patell each had 2 hits.

WARRENSBURG 31, WHITEHALL 7

League: TCML Baseball

Warrensburg;714;28x;x — 31 15 3

Whitehall;010;06x;x —7 7 3

WP — Caleb Remington (1-0). LP — Steven Mattison. 2B — Louis Lang, Tyler Powers, Caleb Remington. HR — Louis Lang.

Notes: Warrensburg erupted for 31 runs on 15 hits to earn a 31-6 win over Whitehall. Caleb Remington pitched a 4 innings of no hit ball while striking out 11 to earn the win. Offensively he went 1-2 with a double, 5 runs scored and 3 RBI’s. Louis Lang had a huge day offensively going 3-4 with a double and a grand slam home run. He finished with 5 RBI’s on the day. Tyler Powers went 2-2 with a double. Will Hens went 4-4 and Brayton Edwards went 2-3. The Burgers improved to 3-0 overall.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 22,

ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 15U 0

League: Non-league travel baseball

Lightning;000;000;0 — 0 2 5

Stampede Blue;402,214X —22 4 0

WP — Luke Sheldon (2-0). LP — Logan Duanis. 2B — Patrick Temple (S), Luke Sheldon (S), Charlie Bammert (S), Taven Blair (S). 3B — Charlie Bammert 2 (S).

Notes: Saratoga Stampede Blue's Luke Sheldon was dominant on the mound, pitching 3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out 6 to earn the win. Caden Allen pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit. Taven Blair struck out the side to finish the game. Offensively, Charlie Bammert lead the Stampede, going 4-5 with a double, 2 triples and 4 RBIs. Patrick Temple went 4-5 with a double and 3 RBIs and Connor Garrant went 3-4 with 2 RBIs. Sheldon, Allen, Taven Blair, Brady Cheney and Zach Scalia all went 2-4 in the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0