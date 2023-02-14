Salem closed out the regular season with a 48-29 girls basketball victory over Hadley-Luzerne in an Adirondack League crossover game on Tuesday.

MaryKate McPhee scored 18 points and Sierra Phillips netted 13 as the Generals improved to 15-5. Sophia Keays finished with seven points and Hannah Gongola added six.

Jordanna Kenny led Hadley-Luzerne with an 11-point game.

WATERFORD 65, LAKE GEORGE 43: Rachel McOmber (21 points), Maddy Atwood (19) and Piper Morris (14) led the Fordians to a non-league victory over the Warriors on Monday.

Mykah Collier-Fisher led Lake George with 14 points. Angelina Minnear recorded 11 points and Caroline Campbell had six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TOWN OF WEBB 53, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 47: Alec Fraiser recorded 16 points and five rebounds as the Orange lost to Town of Webb on Monday.

Griffin Farr had 15 points and six steals. #10 Austin Bruso finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Nelson finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Granville (15-5).

FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 64, GRANVILLE 47: Sawyer Ramey turned in a triple double of 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists as Fair Haven won this Monday night non-leaguer.