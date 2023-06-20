SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ben McKinley pitched a complete-game no-hitter Tuesday as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team earned a 2-0 victory over Saugerties-Kingston American Legion 19U.

Defensively, Charlie Brammert of South Glens Falls and Saratoga's Tad D'Andrea both made a number of outstanding plays to preserve the no-hitter.

Christian Mello hit an RBI double, Josh Delnicki added a double and scored a run, and Pat McKinley scored the other run for the Stampede (8-2).

TCML BASEBALL

HUDSON FALLS 26, ARGYLE 0: Daniel Carpenter pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Hudson Falls to the Tri-County Middle League win.

Carpenter also went 4 for 4 at the plate. Dom Gotte-Seymour, Kaleb Johnson, Liam McPhee and Kamden Brown each added two hits apiece for Hudson Falls.