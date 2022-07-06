ROUNDUP: McCauliffe, Crosier, Barrett lead Salem past Hartford in TCML softball

Kady Crosier went 3 for 3 and Jenna McCauliffe and Meredith Barrett each added doubles Wednesday to lead Salem to a 15-2 Tri-County Middle League softball victory over Hartford.
SALEM 15, HARTFORD 2
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Salem;530;130;3 —;15;10;2
Hartford;001;001;0 —;2;6;7
WP — Bella Eastman. LP — Reagan Gebo. 2B — Jenna McCauliffe (S), Meredith Barrett (S), Riley Kober (H).
Salem highlights: Jenna McCauliffe 2 for 5, double, Kady Crosier 3 for 3, Meredith Barrett 2 for 5, double.
Hartford highlights: Riley Kober 1 for 3, double.
Records: Salem 4-0. Hartford 1-2.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 14, ARGYLE 2
League: TCML Baseball
Argyle;000;20 —;2;2;4
HLTA;713;3x —;14;11;1
WP — Dan Deuell. 2B — Taylor Smead (HL), Jacob Bristol (HL), Shane Carlton (HL).
HLTA highlights: Dan Deuell 3 for 4, 3 runs, T. Smead 2 for 4, 3 runs.
HUDSON FALLS 15, WHITEHALL 5
League: TCML Baseball
Whitehall;001;022;—;5;4;4
Hudson Falls;503;025;—;15;9;3
WP — M. Moskal. LP — Layden. 2B — D.Carpenter, R.Rosick.
Hudson Falls highlights: M. Moskal 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 4K. R. Rosick 3-3, 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 1 RBI. D. Carpenter 2-2, single, double, 4 runs, walk, 1 RBI. D. Gotte-Seymour 1-2, single, 2 walks, 2 runs, 3 SB. K. Johnson 2-4, 2 singles, 3 runs, 1 RBI.
Records: Whitehall 4-2, Hudson Falls 5-1.