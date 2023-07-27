Brody McCabe’s suicide squeeze bunt pushed across the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U team beat Hayner Barnstormers 17U, 8-7.

The Stampede (26-9) gave up four runs in the top of the sixth but scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Kai Brennan earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Brennan went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Louis Betit went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ronan Rowe went 2 for 2 with a double and three runs.

TCML Softball

ARGYLE 15, SLATE VALLEY 9: Maddy Eldred went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, a double and two home runs in Argyle’s Tri-County Middle League win.

Mya Munoz doubled and drove in two runs, Lexi Anderson had three RBIs and Kyleigh Dennis hit a single and a double for Argyle, which scored eight times in the third inning.

Lila Oquendo, Alivia Morris and Indira Oquendo had two hits each for Slate Valley.

TICONDEROGA 10, ARGYLE 5: Myleigh Drinkwine struck out nine and Ticonderoga scored fives times in the fourth inning to beat Argyle. Isabelle Burroughs and Addison Hurlbent tripled for Ti.

Grace Depew struck out 14 for Argyle. Grace Depew had three hits and Lexi Anderson drove in two runs.