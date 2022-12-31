ROUNDUP: Lozier leads QHS hockey to victory

Keegan Lozier had a five-point night — four goals and one assist — as Queensbury rolled past the Storm 8-1 in a boys ice hockey game on Friday night.

Tyler Dufour recorded two goals and an assist for the Spartans. Mack Ryan and Michael Deutsch also scored goals. Tanner Fearman had three assists.

Eagan Breault made 14 saves in goal in his first career win. The Spartans improved to 4-1 in the Capital District High School Hockey League, 5-2 overall.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HOOSIC VALLEY 65, ICHABOD CRANE 62: Logan Reilly scored 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as Hoosic Valley won the championship game of the Holiday Tournament at Maple Hill.

Tyler Eddy finished with 13 points and Chris Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Valley (6-0). Reilly was named MVP, while Isaiah Eckler of Hoosic Valley made the all-tournament team.