Roundup: Logan, Queensbury boys first in Nordic event
From the Wednesday's Prep Recap: Results from high school basketball, wrestling, bowling, hockey and skiing series
(at Lapland Lake)

BOYS

Team scores: Queensbury 11, Shenendehowa 32, New Paltz 32, Glens Falls 36, Mayfield 49, Saratoga 55, Lake George 63, Johnsburg 71, Wallkill 115, Johnstown, Monticello, Scotia, Guilderland, Hadley-Luzerne incomplete.

Top 10 Section II finishers

1. Nick Logan (Qby);23:38.4

2. Lucas Jenkin (Qby);23:57.6

5. Sam Bordeau (GF);25:14.3

6. Thomas Wiedmann (Shen);25:23.0

7. Philip Matthews (Shen);25:23.3

8. Teddy Borgos (Qby);25:39.7

9. Sam Rowley (Qby);26:21.9

10. Benjamin Jenkin (Qby);26:29.8

11. Braydon Jourden (May);26:49.5

12. Joseph Cocozza (LG);27:03.3

GIRLS

Team scores: Mayfield 9, Queensbury 39, Scotia 44, New Paltz 45, Lake George 67, Johnstown 87, Guilderland 88, Hadley-Luzerne, Monticello, Johnsburg, Rondout Valley, Glens Falls, Shenendehowa, Wallkill incomplete.

Top 10 Section II finishers

1. Madison Relyea (May);22:37.3

2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);23:01.4

3. Fianna Halloran (May);23:44.5

4. Katie Culliton (GF);24:15.0

5. Tatjana Bjelica (May);24:34.9

6. Lorraina Guay (Qby);24:47.3

8. Avery Bayse (Jbg);26:01.1

9. Iris Wiedmann (Shen);26:30.4

10. Delaney LaFontaine (May);26:55.8

11. Sheridan Millington (Jbg);27:00.1

