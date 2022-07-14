ROUNDUP: Lang, Byrne lift Warrensburg past Hudson Falls

WARRENSBURG 6, HUDSON FALLS 5

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Warrensburg;230;000;1 —;6;7;2

Hudson Falls;101;300;0 —;5;2;2

WP — Louis Lang (5-0). LP — Gonyeau. 2B — Louis Lang (W), Pierce Byrne (W).

Notes: In a battle of two of the top Tri-County Middle League baseball teams, Pierce Byrne singled home Louis Lang in the top of the seventh inning to give Warrensburg a 6-5 lead. Lang picked up the pitching win as he came on in relief and pitched the final 3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs to improve to 5-0 on the season. Byrne went 3-4 with a double, and Lang went 2-3 with a double.

Records: Warrensburg 9-0, Hudson Falls 7-2.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 13, CORINTH 3

League: TCML baseball

Corinth;101;100;x —;3

Hadley-Luzerne;401;341;x —;13

WP — Shane Carlton. LP — Sam Tangora. 2B — Keegan Baker (C), Kris Barnes (C).

Corinth highlights: Keegan Baker 1 for 3 1run, Kris Barnes 1 for 3.

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Dan Deuel 2 for 3, 3 runs, 1 RBI, Taylor Smead 3 for 3, 3 runs, Jacob Bristol 2 for 3, 3 runs.

TICONDEROGA 14, GRANVILLE 12

League: TCML softball

Ticonderoga;035;06x;—;14;7;0

Granville;320;16x;—;12;9;3

WP — Sophia Johndrow. LP — Katherine Hyatt 0-3. 2B — Myleigh Drinkwine (Ti), Allie Gonzalez (G). 3B — Alyssa Mydlarz (Ti), Megan Decker (G). HR — Megan Decker (G).

Ticonderoga highlights: Myleigh Drinkwine 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI, Alyssa Mydlarz 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, Blake Charboneau 1-3, R, RBI, Clarah Slattery 1-1.

Granville highlights: Megan Decker 2-3, 2-R HR, 3B, 3 runs, 4 RBI, Courtney Ennis 1-3, 3 RBI, Allie Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, MaKenzie Garrison 1-2, RBI.

Records: Ticonderoga 3-3. Granville 1-5.

Notes: In the second game of a doubleheader, Ticonderoga earned the split, scoring six runs in the fifth inning to go up 14-6, then held off Granville, which scored six runs of its own the bottom of the fifth.

GRANVILLE 11, TICONDEROGA 8

League: TCML softball

Granville;100;55x;—;11;7;1

Ticonderoga;010;34x;—;8;7;0

WP — Megan Decker 1-2. LP — Grace Patnode. 2B — Megan Decker (G), Ellah Slattery (Ti). 3B — MaKenna McKnight (G), Addison Hurlburt (Ti).

Granville highlights: MaKenna McKnight 1-3, 3B, 3 RBI, Megan Decker 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 9 strikeouts, Katherine Hyatt 2-3.

Ticonderoga highlights: Ellah Slattery 1-2, 2B, RBI, Addison Hurlburt 1-2, 3B, RBI, Myleigh Drinkwine 1-2, RBI.

Notes: In the first game of a doubleheader, Granville pulled ahead on a 3-run triple by MaKenna McKnight and RBIs by Maddie Wilson and Megan Decker in the fourth. Granville then gave itself an 11-4 cushion with a five-run fifth inning. Ticonderoga closed with four runs on an Ellah Slattery double and an Addison Hurlburt triple.