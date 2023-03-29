Macey Koval scored five times and Peyton Delisle had four goals as Schuylerville defeated Hudson Falls 21-2 in a Foothills Council girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.

Star Pfieger, Alayna Wian and Anika Buff each contributed three goals for the Black Horses. Annabelle Lindsay and Elizabeth Donnelly scored for Hudson Falls, the first goals in that program's history.

GLENS FALLS 29, HUDSON FALLS 0: Glens Falls was a shutout winner in the first varsity game played by the Hudson Falls program on Tuesday. Emma Darnay made 14 saves for the Tigers.

BOYS LACROSSE

STILLWATER-MECHANICVILLE 13, GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 4: Michael Marinello recorded four goals and an assist and Colby Paffen had three goals and two assists in a season-opening victory. Brendan McCay scored twice and Mathew White and Declan Kelleher scored once each for Greenwich-Cambridge.

QUEENSBURY 21, HUDSON FALLS 0: Brayden Shattuck finished with six goals and three assists as the Spartans beat the Tigers in the Foothills Council opener for both teams at Golden Goal on Tuesday. Michael Deutsch and Ian Reynolds each scored four times and Reynolds won 21 faceoffs. PJ Suprenant made 31 saves for Hudson Falls.

BASEBALL

STILLWATER 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2: The Warriors scored twice in the sixth and David Giso's sacrifice fly pushed across the game-winning run. Shea Brown had two hits for Stillwater. Stephen Yakubec struck out 10 and had a double and an RBI for Salem-Cambridge.