Riley Keefer went 3 for 5 and drove in a pair of runs as Schuylerville rolled to a 10-4 non-league softball victory over Voorheesville on Saturday.

Sophia Wahl struck out 11 as part of a four-hitter to get the win. Sophie Bodnar, Taylor Dennis and Emile Archer had two hits apiece while Archer and Gracelyn Kilburn both drove in two runs.

SALEM WINS TITLE: Sophia Keays struck out 19 batters over the course of two games and was named MVP as the Generals won the Mayfield tournament.

Salem beat Greenwich 10-8 in the first game, then defeated the tourney hosts 3-2.

Hannah Gongola went 2 for 3 and Kayla McCauliffe drove in two runs in the second game. Sierra Phillips had a double with an RBI.

STILLWATER 7, GALWAY 1: Eden Resch struck out 10 and limited Galway to four hits as the Warriors won a non-league game.

Resch also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Lily Russell and Sofia Perniciaro each had a single and scored a run.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RUSH-HENRIETTA 16, QUEENSBURY 5: The Royal Comets scored 11 straight goals in the first half on the way to a non-league win over the Spartans.

Rush-Henrietta is the defending Section V champion and was a state semifinalist last year. Katherine DeWald had five goals and an assist for the Comets.

Kaitlyn Barton scored twice for Queensbury (12-2)