ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls wins by one point over H-L

Notes: In a great back-and-forth battle between Hadley-Luzerne and Hudson Falls, Bryce Reynolds hit a put back layup with 4 seconds to go to lead the Tigers to victory. Reynolds led Hudson Falls with 21 points and 3 assists, while Charles Nash chipped in with 12. Hadley-Luzerne was paced by Devon Bernash's 20 points and Christina Hahn's 16 along with 10 from Adam Bernash.