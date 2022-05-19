ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls wins by one point over H-L

HUDSON FALLS 58, HADLEY-LUZERNE 57
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Patrick Fuller;3;0;0;6
Tommy Martindale;0;0;1;1
Bryce Reynolds;9;1;0;21
Dereck Cibelli;2;0;0;4
Emily Delk;2;0;0;4
Dustin Kozakowicz;1;0;0;2
Karina Caputo;2;0;0;4
Hayden Tomala;0;0;0;0
Charles Nash;6;0;0;12
Connor Delk;0;0;0;0
Dereck Call;2;0;0;4
Totals;27;1;1;58
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
People are also reading…
Jess Amorosa;0;0;0;0
Christina Hahn;8;0;0;16
Kasey Shelly;0;0;0;0
Aaron Hayes;2;1;0;7
Morgan Fortner;2;0;0;4
Devon Bernash;8;1;1;20
Adam Bernash;5;0;0;10
Totals;25;2;1;57
Hudson Falls;10;19;12;17 — 58
Hadley-Luzerne;8;19;16;14 — 57
Other stats: Call (HuF) 17 rebounds. C. Delk (HuF) 7 rebounds.
Notes: In a great back-and-forth battle between Hadley-Luzerne and Hudson Falls, Bryce Reynolds hit a put back layup with 4 seconds to go to lead the Tigers to victory. Reynolds led Hudson Falls with 21 points and 3 assists, while Charles Nash chipped in with 12. Hadley-Luzerne was paced by Devon Bernash's 20 points and Christina Hahn's 16 along with 10 from Adam Bernash.
GRANVILLE 39, GLENS FALLS 31
Glens Falls (4-1, 4-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Hill;2;0;0;4
Logan Burnes;1;0;0;2
Matt Healy;0;0;0;0
Michael Fante;10;1;0;23
Zach Olden;0;0;0;0
Don Kist;0;0;0;0
Sam Corey-Walker;0;0;0;0
Will Speers;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;1;0;31
Granville (1-1, 1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Martin;1;0;0;2
Matthew Getty;0;0;0;0
Cody McMorris Lawless;0;4;0;12
Andrew Barnes;6;0;0;12
Zander Wittson;2;3;0;13
Dean Angove;0;0;0;0
Eli Douglas;0;0;0;0
Kody Douglas;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;7;0;39
Glens Falls;8;10;9;4 — 31
Granville;15;7;9;8 — 39
Notes: Granville was led by Zander Willson with 13 points. Cody McMorris Lawless and Andrew Barnes each added 12 points for Granville. Michael Fante scored 23 points for Glens Falls.
SOUTH HIGH 51, HADLEY-LUZERNE 48
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
J Amoroso;1;0;0;2
A Bernash;1;0;0;2
D Bernash;8;1;0;19
J Castillo;0;0;0;0
M Fortner;5;0;0;10
C Hahn;4;0;0;8
A Hayes;1;1;0;5
K Skelly;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;2;0;48
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Burch;1;0;0;2
Chesney;0;0;0;0
Condon;7;0;0;14
Crammond;2;0;0;4
Decrenscenzo;0;0;0;0
Drucinson;0;0;0;0
Fordyce;3;0;1;7
Hayden;1;0;0;2
Jackson;1;0;0;2
Milligan;1;0;0;2
Wilson;4;0;0;8
Younger;0;0;0;0
Cahill;5;0;0;10
Totals;25;0;1;51
Hadley-Luzerne;6;12;12;18 — 48
South Glens Falls;18;6;15;12 — 51
Other stats: Castillo (HL) 15 assists.
Notes: Devon Bernash from HLCS led all scorers with 19 points. South High's Condon led his team with 14. Maintaining the spirit of the game was Jose Castillo with 15 assists and no shot attempts.