Hudson Falls didn’t score a lot on Sunday, but the defense more than made up for it.

The Tigers beat Averill Park 43-25 in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Siena College. Second-seeded Hudson Falls (17-4) moves on to face Troy in the semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (5 p.m.).

The Tigers held Averill Park to three points in the first quarter, five in the second and none in the third quarter.

“We looked very much like a team that hasn’t played in two weeks,” coach Greg Smith said. “Defensively, my guys played great. We played outstanding defense and took away everything (Averill Park) did against Queensbury (in the opening round).

Peyton Smith, in his first game back from an injury, recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Tyler (11 points), Noah Williamson (10) and Brady Smith (eight) accounted for most of the rest of the scoring.

Jacob Phelps led Averill Park with eight points.

WARRENSBURG 39, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 32: Defense was also a strong point for the Burghers, who allowed only 10 points in the first half of their Class C quarterfinal upset of the third-seeded Saints.

The sixth-seeded Burghers advance to face No. 2 seed Hoosic Valley in the semifinals on Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena (8 p.m.), weather permitting.

Stevie Schloss had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds. He scored all but two of his team’s points in the second period, when the Burghers outscored Spa Catholic 12-5.

Evan LaPell scored eight points and Brady Cheney added seven. Landon Olden drew the defensive assignment of guarding Spa Catholic’s Justin Duscher.

Warrensburg, which improved to 14-8, had been playing with as few as six players recently because of injuries. The Burghers got a seventh player back on Sunday. Coach Mike Perrone said he was and wasn’t surprised the team had made it to semifinals.

“No, because we had a good season last year,” he said. “The other part of it is, we were literally limping into sectionals. For us to get a little bit healthier and make this run is huge for us, but we always knew we had the potential.”

Aidan Dunne led the Saints with 12 points.

Sectional playoff schedule The sectional playoff schedule. Updated with most of Sunday's games, plus schedule changes for Monday.

HOOSIC VALLEY 82, SCHOHARIE 43: Five players scored in double figures as No. 2 seed Hoosic Valley rolled to victory in the early Class C quarterfinal.

Chris Jones (16 points), Isaiah Eckler (14), Lane Carner (12), Isaac Wiley (11) and Logan Reilly (10) led the charge for the Valley (18-3). Matt Bernhardt scored 23 points for Schoharie.

Hoosic Valley was up 26-6 after the first quarter and was never challenged.

BOYS HOCKEY

CD JETS 3, RIVERMEN 2: The Adirondack Rivermen couldn’t overcome a three-goal deficit and lost in the semifinals of the Section II Division I tournament.

Josh McKinney scored twice and Cole Davidson once to give the Jets a 3-0 lead after two periods. Matthew Perrotte scored 51 seconds into the third period on Tyler Carruthers’ assist and Perrotte made it a 3-2 game three minutes later off a pass from Jack Walter. But the Jets held off the Rivermen through the final 13 minutes.

Adirondack outshot the Jets 47-22. Nick Mirable made 45 saves in goal to get the win for the Jets, who play Tuesday night at Union College in the championship game against Bethlehem.

Adirondack, the regular-season champion, finished the season 13-5-4.