Anthony Luzadis went 3 for 5 and Schuylerville scored a run in the ninth inning to beat Plattsburgh 5-4 in non-league baseball on Saturday

Alex Renner led off the ninth with a double, then tagged and moved to third on Luke Sherman's fly ball. Mark Earley lined a single over the shortstop's head to drive Renner home.

Adam DeGregory doubled twice and Owen Sullivan hit a single and a triple as Schuylerville improved to 5-2 with a 12-hit effort. Warren Miller went 2 for 3 for Plattsburgh.

SOUTH HIGH 7, NISKAYUNA 6: South Glens Falls scored twice in the sixth inning to rally for its first win of the season.

Justin Christensen held Niskayuna to four hits over 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Christensen went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored a run.

Tyler Toth and Duncan Munro each had two hits for Niskayuna.

TACONIC HILLS 13, GREENWICH 5: Taconic Hills scored four times in the fourth as part of a 14-hit effort.

Ryan Ingber doubled twice and Robert Barnes singled twice for Greenwich (2-4). Troy Super and Zach Rowe had three hits each for Taconic Hills.

HOOSICK FALLS 13, MECHANICVILLE 9: Andrew Sparks drove in three runs as the Panthers beat the Red Raiders at Schenectady's Central Parkas part of a four-game Coaches vs. Cancer event.

AJ Brown scored four runs and Jake Sparks drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for Hoosick Falls (2-5 Wasaren League, 2-5 overall). Ben Smith got the win on the mound.

Scott Lynch had a triple and a three-run homer for Mechanicville, which lost for the first time in six league games.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 12, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 9: Jake Morin hit a two-run double and TJ Platt doubled in the go-head run during a six-run rally in the sixth inning of this Coaches vs. Cancer game.

GLOVERSVILLE 8, HUDSON FALLS 6 (11): The Tigers scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings, but Gloversville won with two runs in the 11th inning on Friday.

Peyton Smith went 3 for 3 for Hudson Falls. Dom Gotte-Seymour also had three hits. Xavier Schwab entered in the third inning and pitched into the ninth, striking out seven.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH HIGH GOES 1-1: South Glens Falls split a pair of games in the Mudville tournament.

The Bulldogs were a 1-0 winner over Bishop Kearney, with Tori Young pitching a three-hit shutout. Courtney Bush scored the game's only run in the third inning. Jill Capozucca led the offense with two doubles.

Marcellus defeated South High 1-0 in the other game. Young struck out five in six innings and hit a double and a triple at the plate. Winning pitcher Annabella Mondello struck out 14.

TAMARAC 3, SHAKER 2 (10): Mo Collins allowed two hits over 10 innings as the Bengals beat Shaker in a 10-inning non-league softball game.

Toni DeLorenzo, who went 2 for 5, singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th for Tamarac (4-0).