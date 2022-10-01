ROUNDUP: Horses nip Glens Falls in field hockey; Burgess 3rd in Grout

Alexa Prouty's third-quarter goal lifted Schuylerville to a 1-0 victory over Glens Falls in a Foothills Council field hockey game on Saturday at Morse Athletic Complex.

Prouty scored at the 10:52 mark on an assist from Katie Elder. Petra Gamage made two saves in goal to get the shutout.

Maggie Goodwin made 13 saves to backstop Glens Falls.

SOUTH HIGH 13, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Mackenna Huestis and Mia Benincasa both scored hat tricks as the Bulldogs improved to 9-0 in Foothills play (12-0 overall).

Kaia Dake and Sienna Donato each scored two goals. Katelyn Klotz, Isabella Iorio and Isabella Sefcik also scored goals.

Ava Reynolds and Lillian Willis split time in goal to back the shutout effort.

CROSS COUNTRY

GROUT INVITATIONAL: Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was third in the boys Division I race and Adeline Ballou and Megan Vianese of Schuylerville were second and third in the girls Class C race in the Grout Invitational at Schenectady Central Park on Saturday.

Schuylerville was a close second to Broadalbin-Perth in the girls Class C team standings. Lake George was fourth.

Behind Ballou and Vianese, other top local finishers in that race included Andrea Warren of Spa Catholic (fifth), Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George (12th), Hannah Yonkin of Schuylerville (14th), Layla Johnston of Lake George (26th), Sophie Unkauf of Lake George (28th), Paige Nesbitt of Schuylerville (29th), Kayla Grant of Lake George (30th), Lillian Letzring of Schuylerville (31st) and Taylor Brown of Schuylerville (34th).

In the boys Division I race, Julian Stedman and Ryan Healy of Glens Falls finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Glens Falls was fifth out of nine teams, all of them bigger schools.

In the boys Class C run, Stillwater placed fifth, followed by Schuylerville in seventh and Lake George in eighth. Top individuals included James Lynch of Schuylerville (ninth), Gavin Winacott of Schuylerville (19th), James Richard of Lake George (24th) and Cameron Hoffis of Lake George (29th).

BOYS SOCCER

SOUTH HIGH 2, QUEENSBURY 1: James Thompson broke a 1-1 tie in the 65th minute as the Bulldogs upset the Spartans on Friday night, making the Foothills Council North Division a little more interesting.

Queensbury lost for the first time this season and fell to 6-1-2 in league play. Schuylerville is 5-1-1 and Glens Falls is not far behind at 4-2-1.

The Spartans opened the scoring in Friday night's game when Tyler Zehr put in a loose ball in the 24th minute. Tarik Kemp tied the game early in the second half and Thompson later kicked in the game-winner.

The South High defense of Nate Marx, Alex Straker, Addison Willis and Frank Decrescenzo played a strong game.

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTH HIGH 1, GLENS FALLS 0: Raven Zimmerman scored the game's only goal in the first half as the Bulldogs edged the Indians on Saturday.

Ashlyn Fish assisted on the goal. Elena Kennedy made three saves in goal for the shutout as South Glens Falls improved to 3-7 in Foothills play.

Sarah Wolfstich had eight saves in goal for Glens Falls.

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: The Black Horses stayed on top of the Foothills Council at 10-0 with a shutout of Hudson Falls.

Anna Armstrong scored three times for the Horses. Keira Rogan recorded two goals, and Amanda Pflieger and Anika Buff each scored once. Alexis Hewitt had two assists.

Taylor Barraclough made two saves in goal for Schuylerville, which hosts Queensbury (6-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Katie Mitchell made 13 saves for Hudson Falls.

SCOTIA 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Lily Dempsey, Abby Snyder, Mia Cooper, Myah Getter and Ella Drake scored as the Tartans downed Gloversville in a Foothills South Division game.