ROUNDUP: Fort Ann tops Warrensburg; HLTA rallies past Warrensburg

Notes: Hartford's Raeghan Liebig and Reagan Gebo combined to pitch a one-hitter in a 15-1 win over Adirondack. Hartford jumped out to an early lead off the bats of Emma Wade and Ava Nadeau, among others, and Liebig added a double to the mix. For Adirondack, Isabella Tucci offered the only hit of the game, extending her season-long, six-game hitting streak, and Lily Warrington had the only run for Adirondack on a stolen base of home.