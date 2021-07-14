ROUNDUP: Fort Ann tops Warrensburg; HLTA rallies past Warrensburg

FORT ANN 8, WARRENSBURG 3
League: TCML baseball
Fort Ann;202;400;0 —;8;3;5
Warrensburg;001;011;0 —;3;2;1
WP — Callon Sutliff (3-0). LP — Steve Schloss. 3B — Callon Sutliff (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff CG, 0 ER, 8 K and 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs, Drake Stewart 1-3, 3 RBIs, Garrett Brown 1-2, 2 BB, RBI, Joey Happy 3 BB, R.
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 2 R, Evan Lapell 1-3, BB, R, Cameron Hunt-Allen 1-3, Louis Lang 1-3, BB.
Records: Fort Ann 6-0, 6-0.
Notes: Callon Sutliff threw a complete game, allowing 0 earned runs and striking out 8. His two-run triple in the fourth broke it open. Josh Dornan and Drew Ladd scored twice. Garrett Brown had five putouts at 3rd base.
HLTA 10, WARRESBURG 9
League: Tri-County Middle League
Warresburg;2(11)0;150;x —;9;3;4
HLTA;140;104;x —;10;6;2
WP — T. Plummer. LP — L. Lang. 2B — L Lang (Warr), T. Plummer (HLTA). 3B — D Demarsh (Warr).
Warresburg highlights: D. Demarsh 1 for 4, 2 runs, 1BB, 1RBI, L. Lang 1 for 2, 3 runs, 1BB, 1RBI, C.Allen 1 for 2, 2 runs, 2BB.
HLTA highlights: M. Conklin 2 for 3, 3 runs, 1BB, 1RBI, T. Plummer 2 for 2, 2runs, 1BB, 1HP, 1RBI, N.Springer 1 for 2, 1 Run, 2 BB, 2 RBIs.
Records: Warresburg 2-3. HLTA 5-0.
WARRENSBURG AFTERSHOCK 11,
GRANVILLE 10
League: TCML softball
Granville;300;034;0 —;10;9
Warrensburg;302;033;0 —;11;7
WP — Hope Sherman. 2B — Melody Schinski (Gra), Alexis Brody (Warr). HR — Hope Sherman (Warr).
Granville highlights: Melody Schinski 2 for 3, 3 RBIs.
Warrensburg highlights: Alexis Brody 4-4, 4 RBIs, Zailey Baker 2-3, scored 3 runs, Leigha Barnaby 2-4.
Records: Granville 4-2. Warrensburg 5-0.
Notes: Warrenburg trailed by two in the bottom of the 6th and managed to score three runs in the bottom of the inning to pull out the win and remain undefeated. Hope Sherman got the pitching win and helped her own cause with a three-run home run.
HARTFORD 9, WARRENSBURG 7
League: TCML Softball
Warrensburg;110;020;3 —;7;7;6
Hartford;320;004;x —;9;6;3
WP — Emma Wade. LP — Hope Sherman. 2B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Ava Nadeau (Hart), Emma Wade (Hart). 3B — Hope Sherman (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Hope Sherman 3-4, triple, Leigha Barnaby 1-3, double.
Hartford highlights: Emma Wade 2-4, double, 7 strikeouts.
Records: Warrensburg 5-1. Hartford 3-3.
FORT ANN 17, ARGYLE 3
League: TCML baseball
Fort Ann;154;001;6 —;17;7;3
Argyle;200;100;0 —;3;2;0
WP — Drake Stewart (2-0). LP — Dru Austin. 2B — Drake Stewart (FA), Jace Venner (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Drake Stewart 1-1, 4 BB, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs, Callon Sutliff 2-3, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI, Drew Ladd 2-4, 2 BB, 4 R, RBI, Jace Venner 1-4, 2 BB, 2B, 4 RBIs.
Argyle highlights: Ben Cuthbert 1-3, R, Dru Austin 1-2, BB, R, Connor Brockway BB, R.
Records: Fort Ann 5-0, 5-0.
Notes: Three HFA pitchers combined to scatter two hits. Drake Stewart broke it open with a three-run double and Jace Venner followed with a two-run double a few batters later. Drew Ladd scored four times. Joey Happy scored a pair of runs.
HARTFORD 15, ADIRONDACK 1
League: TCML softball.
Adirondack;000;01; —;1;1;3
Hartford;550;5x; —;15;11;0
WP — Raeghan Liebig. LP — Addison Swam, 0-6. 2B — Ava Nadeau (Hart), Raeghan Liebig (Hart), Sierra McDermott (Hart). 3B — Emma Wade (Hart).
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 1-1, BB, SB, Lily Warrington R, HBP, SB.
Hartford highlights: Emma Wade 1-3, 3B, R, RBI, HP, Gabbie McFarren 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB, Sierra McDermott 1-1, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, Raeghan Liebig 1-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB, Ava Nadeau 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB.
Records: Adirondack 0-6. Hartford 2-3.
Notes: Hartford's Raeghan Liebig and Reagan Gebo combined to pitch a one-hitter in a 15-1 win over Adirondack. Hartford jumped out to an early lead off the bats of Emma Wade and Ava Nadeau, among others, and Liebig added a double to the mix. For Adirondack, Isabella Tucci offered the only hit of the game, extending her season-long, six-game hitting streak, and Lily Warrington had the only run for Adirondack on a stolen base of home.