ROUNDUP: Hartford, Warrensburg, HLTA post wins

HARTFORD 18, ADIRONDACK 11

Notes: Hartford jumped out to an early four-run first inning and pulled away late. Adirondack tied the game at 4-4 in the second inning with RBIs from Addison Swan and Katelin McNally. Hartford pulled ahead with five runs in the 3rd and 6th innings, sealing the win. Ariana Raymond had a double and two singles with four RBIs for Hartford while Isabella Tucci had a double and two singles with a pair of RBIs for Adirondack, extending her eight-game hit streak. Katelin McNally added 3 RBIs for Adirondack as well.