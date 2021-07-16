 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Hartford, Warrensburg, HLTA post wins
agate

ROUNDUP: Hartford, Warrensburg, HLTA post wins

HARTFORD 18, ADIRONDACK 11

League: TCML Softball

Hartford;405;045; —;18;15;2

Adirondack;131;105; —;11;9;2

WP — Raeghan Liebig. LP — Addison Swan (0-8). 2B — Raeghan Liebig (Hart), Ariana Raymond (Hart), Isabella Tucci (Adir).

Hartford highlights: Ariana Raymond 3-4, 2B, R, 4 RBIs, K, BB, Sierra McDermott 3-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs, Raeghan Liebig 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB.

Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 3-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, BB, Alexis Smith 3-4, 2 R, RBI, Katelin McNally 1-3, R, 3 RBIs, 2 K, BB, Laci Bruno 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, HBP.

Records: Hartford 4-3. Adirondack 0-8.

Notes: Hartford jumped out to an early four-run first inning and pulled away late. Adirondack tied the game at 4-4 in the second inning with RBIs from Addison Swan and Katelin McNally. Hartford pulled ahead with five runs in the 3rd and 6th innings, sealing the win. Ariana Raymond had a double and two singles with four RBIs for Hartford while Isabella Tucci had a double and two singles with a pair of RBIs for Adirondack, extending her eight-game hit streak. Katelin McNally added 3 RBIs for Adirondack as well.

WARRENSBURG 16, SALEM 1

League: TCML Baseball

Warrensburg;402;112;6 —;16;10;1

Salem;010;000;0 —;1;3;3

WP — Daalten DeMarsh. LP — Baylor. 2B — Daalten DeMarsh (Warr), Louis Lang (Warr), Caden Allen (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 7 IP, 16 K’s, 2 H’s, 0 ER’s, Louis Lang 3-4, 2B, 2R’s, Caden Allen 2-4, 2B, Stevie Schloss 1-3, 2RBIs, Cameron Allen 2-4, 3 R’s.

Salem highlights: Copper Saddlemire 1-3.

Notes: Daalten DeMarsh fired a two-hitter while striking out 16 to earn the win on the mound. At the plate he added a double and 3RBIs. Caden Allen and Louis Lang also added doubles in the win. Louis Lang went 3 for 4 to lead the offense.

HLTA 9, ARGYLE 4

League: TCML Baseball

Argyle;301;000;0 —;4;4;2

HLTA;002;700;0 —;9;8;4

WP — Shane Carlton. LP — Conner Brockway. 2B — Ben Cuthbert (Arg) 2, Antonio Morehouse (HLTA), Taylor Smead (HLTA). 3B — Antonio Morehouse (HLTA) 3.

Argyle highlights: Ben Cuthbert 3 for 4, 1 Run, Zack Riley 1 for 4, 1 Run.

HLTA highlights: Antonio Morehouse 2 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI, Tyler Plummer 2 for 4, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs, Taylor Smead 1 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI.

Records: Argyle 3-3. HLTA 6-0.

