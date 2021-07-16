ROUNDUP: Hartford, Warrensburg, HLTA post wins

HARTFORD 18, ADIRONDACK 11
League: TCML Softball
Hartford;405;045; —;18;15;2
Adirondack;131;105; —;11;9;2
WP — Raeghan Liebig. LP — Addison Swan (0-8). 2B — Raeghan Liebig (Hart), Ariana Raymond (Hart), Isabella Tucci (Adir).
Hartford highlights: Ariana Raymond 3-4, 2B, R, 4 RBIs, K, BB, Sierra McDermott 3-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs, Raeghan Liebig 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB.
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 3-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, BB, Alexis Smith 3-4, 2 R, RBI, Katelin McNally 1-3, R, 3 RBIs, 2 K, BB, Laci Bruno 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, HBP.
Records: Hartford 4-3. Adirondack 0-8.
Notes: Hartford jumped out to an early four-run first inning and pulled away late. Adirondack tied the game at 4-4 in the second inning with RBIs from Addison Swan and Katelin McNally. Hartford pulled ahead with five runs in the 3rd and 6th innings, sealing the win. Ariana Raymond had a double and two singles with four RBIs for Hartford while Isabella Tucci had a double and two singles with a pair of RBIs for Adirondack, extending her eight-game hit streak. Katelin McNally added 3 RBIs for Adirondack as well.
WARRENSBURG 16, SALEM 1
League: TCML Baseball
Warrensburg;402;112;6 —;16;10;1
Salem;010;000;0 —;1;3;3
WP — Daalten DeMarsh. LP — Baylor. 2B — Daalten DeMarsh (Warr), Louis Lang (Warr), Caden Allen (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 7 IP, 16 K’s, 2 H’s, 0 ER’s, Louis Lang 3-4, 2B, 2R’s, Caden Allen 2-4, 2B, Stevie Schloss 1-3, 2RBIs, Cameron Allen 2-4, 3 R’s.
Salem highlights: Copper Saddlemire 1-3.
Notes: Daalten DeMarsh fired a two-hitter while striking out 16 to earn the win on the mound. At the plate he added a double and 3RBIs. Caden Allen and Louis Lang also added doubles in the win. Louis Lang went 3 for 4 to lead the offense.
HLTA 9, ARGYLE 4
League: TCML Baseball
Argyle;301;000;0 —;4;4;2
HLTA;002;700;0 —;9;8;4
WP — Shane Carlton. LP — Conner Brockway. 2B — Ben Cuthbert (Arg) 2, Antonio Morehouse (HLTA), Taylor Smead (HLTA). 3B — Antonio Morehouse (HLTA) 3.
Argyle highlights: Ben Cuthbert 3 for 4, 1 Run, Zack Riley 1 for 4, 1 Run.
HLTA highlights: Antonio Morehouse 2 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI, Tyler Plummer 2 for 4, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs, Taylor Smead 1 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI.
Records: Argyle 3-3. HLTA 6-0.