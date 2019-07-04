{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 15, NORTH WARREN 7

League: Tri-County Middle League

Hartford 100 545; — 15 12 2

North Warren 320 110; — 7 8 1

WP — Soleia Lamoureux. LP — Grace Glasscock. 2B — Lexi Zovistoski (Hartford).

Hartford highlights: Emma Wade 4 for 4, 3 RBIs,4 runs, Lexi Zovistoski 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, double.

North Warren highlights: Grace Glasscock 2 for 4, Emma Phelps 2 for 4,RBI, Hannah Armstrong 2 RBIs, AmeliaHilton 2 for 3,2 runs.

Records: Hartford 3-2. North Warren 0-3.

