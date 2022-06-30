 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Hartford pulls out TCML victory

HARTFORD 9, HADLEY-LUZERNE 7

Hadley Luzerne;030;202;0 — 7 5 2

Hartford;124;002;x — 9 9 7

WP — Kile Whitney (1-1). LP — L. Alejandro

Hartford: Kile Whitney WP, 6IP, 9Ks, 5 H, 2ER, 2-4, 1R. Joe Allen, save, 2-3, double, 1R, Daman Duhame 3-3, 3R, Braden Whitney 1-2, 3RBIs, Jace Venner 1-3, Triple, 2RBIs

H-L: T. Brooks 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs.

Notes: Hartford overcame a tough game in the field with strong pitching and hitting performances of Kile Whitney and Joe Allen. After Hadley-Luzerne scored two runs in the top of the 6th the Tanagers scored two of their own to regain the lead. Allen closed out the game by escaping a two-runners-on-no-out jam to secure the win.

HARTFORD 11, GRANVILLE 10

League: TCML Softball

Granville;043;12; —;10;10;3

Hartford;235;1x; —;11;8;4

WP — Vanessa Muller, 1-0. LP — Megan Decker, 0-2. 3B — MaKenna McKnight (Gra). HR — Madalyn Benson (Hart).

Granville highlights: MaKenna McKnight 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 K, Courtney Ennis 2-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, Allie Gonzalez 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs, Jasmine Burch 1-2, RBI, K, BB, Makenzie Garrison 1-3, RBI, K.

Hartford highlights: Madalyn Benson 2-2, HR, R, 3 RBIs, Brynn Tyler 1-3, R, RBI, K, Sierra McDermott 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, Vanessa Muller 1-3, R, RBI, Jessica Muller 1-2, RBI, R.

Records: Granville 0-2. Hartford 1-0.

Notes: Hartford used a five-run third inning to pull ahead of Granville for its first TCML softball win of the season Tuesday. Down 2-0 after the first inning, Granville scored four in the second off of singles by Allie Gonzalez and MaKenna McKnight. Hartford put five on the board in the third, capped by a grand slam by Madalyn Benson to round out the inning. Down 11-8 entering their last half-inning, Granville scored two runs from a pair of singles and an error but stranded the tying run at second base. Vanessa Muller gets the W for Hartford with 7 Ks. Megan Decker had 4 Ks for Granville.

HUDSON FALLS 14, CORINTH 4

League: Tri County Middle League

Corinth;0011;30 — 4 2 4

Hudson Falls;302;36 — 14 7 3

WP — K. Johnson. SV — C. Hunt. LP — O. Baker.

Hudson Falls highlights: K. Johnson 4 IP, 1 Hit, 3 Walks, 4K, K. Johnson 2-3, 2 singles, 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB, D. Carpenter 2-3, 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 Run, 1 SB, N. Gonyeau 1-2, 1 Single, 2 Walks, 3 runs, 2 SB, L. Parker 1-2, single, 1 Run, 1 run, 1 SB.

FORT ANN 8, HLTA 4

League: TCML

Fort Ann;400;220;0 — 8 7 2

Hadley-Luzerne;000;110;2 — 4 5 2

WP — C. Hunter. LP — S. Carlton.

Fort Ann: C. Hunter 2 hits with a 2B; Hunter 2 hits.

H-L: T. Smead 2 hits, R. Carlton 2B

