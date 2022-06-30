ROUNDUP: Hartford pulls out TCML victory

Notes: Hartford overcame a tough game in the field with strong pitching and hitting performances of Kile Whitney and Joe Allen. After Hadley-Luzerne scored two runs in the top of the 6th the Tanagers scored two of their own to regain the lead. Allen closed out the game by escaping a two-runners-on-no-out jam to secure the win.

HARTFORD 11, GRANVILLE 10

Notes: Hartford used a five-run third inning to pull ahead of Granville for its first TCML softball win of the season Tuesday. Down 2-0 after the first inning, Granville scored four in the second off of singles by Allie Gonzalez and MaKenna McKnight. Hartford put five on the board in the third, capped by a grand slam by Madalyn Benson to round out the inning. Down 11-8 entering their last half-inning, Granville scored two runs from a pair of singles and an error but stranded the tying run at second base. Vanessa Muller gets the W for Hartford with 7 Ks. Megan Decker had 4 Ks for Granville.