ROUNDUP: Hartford pulls out back-to-back walkoff wins

HARTFORD 8, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 7

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Salem-Camb. 210 021 1 — 7 6 3

Hartford 121 000 4 — 8 5 3

WP — Kile Whitney. LP — Wyatt. 2B — Jensen (SC), Duhame (H). HR — Brayton (SC).

Notes: In a tight game Thursday, Hartford was able to work its way back from a deficit in the seventh for a walkoff win for the second night in a row. The rally was capped by a walkoff single by John Gauthier with the bases loaded. Spencer Fehl chipped in with a base hit and 3 RBI, while Stephen Yakubec kept Salem-Cambridge in the game with three scoreless innings in relief and a 2-for-2 night at the plate.

HARTFORD 10, FORT ANN 9

League: TCML baseball

Fort Ann 000 004 5 — 9 6 5

Hartford 015 011 2 — 10 9 2

WP — Jace Venner (1-0) LP — Tim Webb. 2B — Marcus Stowhas (FA). 3B — Alejandro Stowhas (FA).

Notes: With two out and two men on in bottom of the seventh, Hartford pinch-hitter Daman Duhame hammered a base hit through the infield to bring home the tying and winning runs for a 10-9 victory on Wednesday. Hartford had jumped out to an 8-0 lead through five innings, led by a strong 9-strikeout pitching performance by Joe Allen. In the sixth, Fort Ann started a rally that led to nine unanswered runs, when Marcus Stowhas hit a 2-run double to put Fort Ann up 9-8 in the seventh.

HARTFORD 13, GRANVILLE 10

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Granville 122 50; — 10 9 2

Hartford 504 4x; — 13 6 2

WP — Brynn Tyler. LP — Maddie Wilson, 0-1. 2B — Madalyn Benson (H). 3B — Rachel Beaver (G), Megan Decker (G). HR — Megan Decker (G).

Granville highlights: Maddie Wilson 2-2, 2 runs, RBI, Rachel Beaver 1-3, 3B, RBI, Megan Decker 3-3, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, Katherine Hyatt 1-1, 2 runs.

Hartford highlights: Madalyn Benson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, Brynn Tyler 1-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Granville 2-8. Hartford 2-5-1.

Notes: In Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader Thursday, Hartford jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after the first inning. Granville slowly chipped away behind Katherine Hyatt and Megan Decker, who contributed a 2-run home run and 2-run triple. Hartford added four in the third and fourth innings to pull ahead and stay ahead. Granville rallied with five runs in the fourth, but could not pull even. Brynn Tyler picked up the win for Hartford with 4 Ks.

HARTFORD 11, GRANVILLE 5

League: TCML softball

Hartford 311 51; — 11 5 1

Granville 030 11; — 5 7 1

WP — Vanessa Muller. LP — Megan Decker, 1-5. 2B — Felicity Columbetti (H), Megan Decker (G). 3B — Megan Decker (G).

Hartford highlights: Sierra McDermott 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Felicity Columbetti 2B, RBI.

Granville highlights: Megan Decker 3-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, Maddie Wilson 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, Allie Gonzalez 1-3.

Records: Hartford 3-5-1. Granville 2-9.

Notes: Hartford completed the doubleheader sweep of Granville by pulling away with a five-run fourth inning behind Sierra McDermott and Felicity Columbetti. Granville bunched three runs in the third on a Maddie Wilson single and Megan Decker’s 2-run double. Megan Decker had struck out six in the loss for Granville, while Vanessa Muller had 7 Ks for Hartford.