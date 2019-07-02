{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 15, WARRENSBURG 3

League: Tri-County Middle League

Warrensburg 000 21 — 3 3 0

Hartford 513 42 — 15 9 0

WP — Gabby McFarren. LP — Abby Ranous. 2B — Bridget Anaman (Warrensburg), Gabby McFarren (Hartford), Emma Wade (Hartford). 3B — Emma Wade (Hartford).

Warrensburg highlights: Abby Ranous 2 RBIs, Kaylee Olden 1 for 2, Bridget Anaman 1 for 2 double.

Hartford highlights: Gabby McFarren 1 for 2 double, Emma Wade 2 for 3 double and triple, Soliea Lamoureux 2 for 3, Cailin Severance 1 for 2.

Records: Hartford 2-2.

ARGYLE CHAOS 9, SALEM 2

League: Tri-County Middle League

Salem 200 000 0 — 2 4 3

Argyle Chaos 020 412 0 — 9 11 3

WP — Lilly Kingsley 2-0. LP — Sarah McCauliffe. 2B — Maddy Gillis (Argyle Chaos). 3B — Maddy Gillis (Argyle Chaos).

Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 2-3, 2 singles, Andrea Cary 1-3.

Argyle Chaos highlights: Maddy Gillis 3-3, double,triple & single,5 RBI’s, Skyler McDougal 2-3,2 singles,2 RBI’s, Jada Phillips 2-3,2 singles, Lilly Kingsley 11 Ks.

Records: Salem 2-1. Argyle Chaos 4-0.

HARTFORD 12, TICONDEROGA 7

League: Tri-County Middle League

Hartford 305 202; — 12 9 1

Ticonderoga 030 301; — 7 7 0

WP — Cassie Wade, 1-0. LP — Andrea Paige, 0-2. 2B — Andrea Paige (Ticonderoga).

Hartford highlights: Ava Nadeau 1-3, R, RBI, Olivia Lindridge 2-2, 2 H, 2 R, RBI, Hannah Lawrence 1-3, H, Gabby McFarren 1-3, H, 2 RBI.

Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 1-4, 2B, R, RBI, Jade Frasier 2-3, 2 H, R, RBI, Jennifer O’Neill 1-3, H, R, 2 RBI, Sarah Pound 1-3, H, R, RBI.

Records: Hartford 1-2. Ticonderoga 0-2.

GREENWICH 7, GRANVILLE 4

League: Tri-County Middle League

Greenwich 111 012 1 — 7 4 0

Granville 001 101 1 — 4 5 0

WP — Sophia Boyce, 1-0. LP — Rachel Beaver.

Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 2-3, 4 stolen bases.

Records: Greenwich 2-2. Granville 0-1-1.

