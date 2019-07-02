HARTFORD 15, WARRENSBURG 3
League: Tri-County Middle League
Warrensburg 000 21 — 3 3 0
Hartford 513 42 — 15 9 0
WP — Gabby McFarren. LP — Abby Ranous. 2B — Bridget Anaman (Warrensburg), Gabby McFarren (Hartford), Emma Wade (Hartford). 3B — Emma Wade (Hartford).
Warrensburg highlights: Abby Ranous 2 RBIs, Kaylee Olden 1 for 2, Bridget Anaman 1 for 2 double.
Hartford highlights: Gabby McFarren 1 for 2 double, Emma Wade 2 for 3 double and triple, Soliea Lamoureux 2 for 3, Cailin Severance 1 for 2.
Records: Hartford 2-2.
ARGYLE CHAOS 9, SALEM 2
League: Tri-County Middle League
Salem 200 000 0 — 2 4 3
Argyle Chaos 020 412 0 — 9 11 3
WP — Lilly Kingsley 2-0. LP — Sarah McCauliffe. 2B — Maddy Gillis (Argyle Chaos). 3B — Maddy Gillis (Argyle Chaos).
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 2-3, 2 singles, Andrea Cary 1-3.
Argyle Chaos highlights: Maddy Gillis 3-3, double,triple & single,5 RBI’s, Skyler McDougal 2-3,2 singles,2 RBI’s, Jada Phillips 2-3,2 singles, Lilly Kingsley 11 Ks.
Records: Salem 2-1. Argyle Chaos 4-0.
HARTFORD 12, TICONDEROGA 7
League: Tri-County Middle League
Hartford 305 202; — 12 9 1
Ticonderoga 030 301; — 7 7 0
WP — Cassie Wade, 1-0. LP — Andrea Paige, 0-2. 2B — Andrea Paige (Ticonderoga).
Hartford highlights: Ava Nadeau 1-3, R, RBI, Olivia Lindridge 2-2, 2 H, 2 R, RBI, Hannah Lawrence 1-3, H, Gabby McFarren 1-3, H, 2 RBI.
Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 1-4, 2B, R, RBI, Jade Frasier 2-3, 2 H, R, RBI, Jennifer O’Neill 1-3, H, R, 2 RBI, Sarah Pound 1-3, H, R, RBI.
Records: Hartford 1-2. Ticonderoga 0-2.
GREENWICH 7, GRANVILLE 4
League: Tri-County Middle League
Greenwich 111 012 1 — 7 4 0
Granville 001 101 1 — 4 5 0
WP — Sophia Boyce, 1-0. LP — Rachel Beaver.
Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 2-3, 4 stolen bases.
Records: Greenwich 2-2. Granville 0-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.