ROUNDUP: Hartford advances to Class D quarterfinals

Addison Potts finished with 13 kills, five aces and three blocks as Hartford won a four-set match against Fort Edward in a Class D opening-round match of the Section II Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded Tanagers advance to visit top-seeded Lake George on Friday in the quarterfinals (5 p.m.).

Raeghan Liebig contributed 11 kills, three aces and 10 digs in the 25-18, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory. Cassie Wade had 21 assists and 10 digs.

Fort Edward's leaders included Natalie Durkee (5 aces, 10 points, 6 kills, 22 assists, 8 digs), Haley Saunders (1 ace, 3 points, 6 kills, 17 digs), Lynelle Colvin 4 points, 5 kills, 2 assists, 19 digs) and Ollie Cutler (2 aces, 8 points, 7 kills, 13 digs).

VOORHEESVILLE 3, CORINTH 0: Maddie Reilly had six kills and four digs as Voorheesville defeated Corinth by scores of 28-26, 25-18 and 25-21 in Class C.

Paige Kemmer recorded four aces, four kills, six assists and eight digs for the winners, who next meet Tamarac in Friday's quarterfinals.

For Corinth, top players included Desiree Neville (7 kills, 6 assists, 7 points, 2 aces), Sam Petteys (8 points, 1 ace, 8 assists, 2 digs) and Lila Riihimaki (3 points, 1 ace, 2 digs).

STILLWATER 3, CHATHAM 0: The Warriors won by scores of 25-6, 25-10 and 25-21 to advance to the quarterfinals in Class C. Third-seeded Stillwater will host Greenville on Friday (5 p.m.).

