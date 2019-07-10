{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 10, NORTH WARREN 2

League: Tri-County Middle League

Greenwich;030;34 —;10;12;1

North Warren;110;00 —;2;4;0

WP — Sophia Boyce. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Sophia Boyce (Greenwich).

Greenwich highlights: Sophia Boyce 6 strikeouts, 2-3, 2 RBI, Grace McFarren 2-3 RBI, Morgan Randall 2-3.

North warren highlights: Emma Phelps 4 strikeouts.

Records: Greenwich 3-2. North Warren 0-4.

Notes: Game 1 of doubleheader, 5 innings

GREENWICH 12, NORTH WARREN 0

League: Tri-County Middle League

Greenwich;124;5X —;12;11;0

North Warren;000;00 —;0;1;2

WP — Reagan Mullen. LP — Grace Glascock. 2B — Lauren Monroe (North Warren), Carly Rogers (Greenwich) 2, Isabella Cary (Greenwich), Morgan Randall (Greenwich).

Greenwich highlights: Reagan Mullen 10 strikeouts 1-2, RBI, Carly Rogers 2-2, 2 RBI, Norah Niesz 1-3, 2 RBI.

Records: Greenwich 4-2. North Warren 0-5.

Notes: Game 2 of doubleheader, 5 innings

