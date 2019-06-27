{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 17, HARTFORD 1

League: Tri-County Middle League

Greenwich;504;350;0 —;17;9;1

Hartford;100;000;0 —;1;1;2

WP — Destiney McKernon 1-1. LP — Cassie Wade. 2B — Carley Rogers (G) 2, Grace McFarren (G) 20, Sydney Baptie (G), Lexi Zovistoski (H).

Greenwich highlights: Carley Rogers 4-5, 3 RBI Destiney McKernon 1-2, 2 strikeouts, Lauren Maines 2-2, 1 RBI, Jocelyn Spiezio 3-5 .

Records: Greenwich 1-1.

