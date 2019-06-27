GREENWICH 17, HARTFORD 1
League: Tri-County Middle League
Greenwich;504;350;0 —;17;9;1
Hartford;100;000;0 —;1;1;2
WP — Destiney McKernon 1-1. LP — Cassie Wade. 2B — Carley Rogers (G) 2, Grace McFarren (G) 20, Sydney Baptie (G), Lexi Zovistoski (H).
Greenwich highlights: Carley Rogers 4-5, 3 RBI Destiney McKernon 1-2, 2 strikeouts, Lauren Maines 2-2, 1 RBI, Jocelyn Spiezio 3-5 .
Records: Greenwich 1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.