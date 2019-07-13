TCML Softball
GREENWICH 13, TICONDEROGA 3
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Greenwich 502 014 1 — 13 12 1
Ticonderoga 030 000 0 — 3 7 2
WP — Lauren Maines. LP — Stevie Montville (0-2). 2B — Lauren Marci (Gre) 2, Lorelei Leerkes (Ti). 3B — Lauren Maines (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Carly Rogers 2-5, 2 H, R, RBI, Lauren Maines 3-4, 3B, BB, 3 R, RBI, Lauren Marci 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs.
Ticonderoga highlights: Lorelei Leerkes 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, Erin O’Neill 2-3, R, RBI.
Records: Greenwich 5-2. Ticonderoga 1-4.
Notes: Greenwich scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Lauren Maines recorded eight strikeouts over seven innings for Greenwich. Lorelei Leerkes had a double and two singles to lead Ticonderoga.
