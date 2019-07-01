GREENWICH 7, GRANVILLE 4
League: TCML Softball
Greenwich;111;012;1 —;7;4;4
Granville;001;101;1 —;4;7;4
WP — Sophia Boyce. LP — Rachel Beaver. 2B — Lauren Bascom (granville).
Greenwich highlights: Grace Mcfarren 2 for 3 ,2 singles, Jocelyn Spiezo 1 for 2, single, Sophia Boyce 1 for 2, single.
Granville highlights: Haley Corlew 1 for 3,single, Haylie Barber 1 for 3, single, Nicole Arnhold 1 for 3, 1 single, Katie Mceachron 1 for 3 , 1 single, Megan Decker 1 for 3,single.
CORINTH 10, WARRENSBURG 3
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Warrensburg;002;000;1 —;3;2;1
Corinth;008;200;0 —;10;L1;0
WP — Codi Kathan (1-0). LP — Morgen Baker. 2B — Zach Guilder (Cor) 2, Quentin Seymour (Cor).
Warrensburg highlights: Tristian Hitchcock 1-3, 2 RBIs, Dalton DeMarsh 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts.
Corinth highlights: Zach Guilder 2-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, Codi Kathan 2-3, 2 RBIs, David White 3 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts.
Records: Warrensburg 1-4. Corinth 2-3.
Notes: Pitchers Codi Kathan, David White and Joe Tangora led Corinth to victory, holding Warrensburg to three runs on two hits.
GRANVILLE 13, ARGYLE 3
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Granville;410;62x;x —;13;12;3
Argyle;003;00x;x —;3;6;2
WP — Avery Flory. LP — J Depew. 2B — Avery Flory (Gran), Alex Torres (Gran) 2.
Granville highlights: Alex Torres 2 for 4, 4 RBIs, Connor Farrel 3 for 4, 1 RBI.
Argyle highlights: J Depew 1 for 2, 2 RBIs.
Records: Granville 5-1.
