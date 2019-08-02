{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 3, ARGYLE 0

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Greenwich 000 001 2 — 3 10 0

Argyle 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — Greta Schneider. 2B — Jocelyn Spiezio (Gre). 3B — Isabella cary (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 12 strikeouts, Destiney Mckernon 2-4, 1 RBI, Sydney Baptie 3-3.

Argyle highlights: Greta Schneider 2 strikeouts, Kiana Squires 1-3, 1 stolen base.

Records: Greenwich 11-3. Argyle 11-3.

SALEM 3, ARGYLE 1

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Argyle 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

Salem 021 000 0 — 3 7 1

WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Lilly Kingsley. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (Sal). 3B — Kiana Squires (Arg).

Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 2-3 1 RBI.

Records: Argyle 11-2. Salem 11-3.

Notes: Salem’s pitcher Sarah McCauliffe was solid on the mound tonight, giving up four hits through seven innings, and allowing one earned run. Tori Cary and Brooklynn Tellstone were both 1 for 2 at the plate. Argyle’s Maddy Eldred was 1 for 2 at the plate, and Kiana Squires had a nice deep ball to left for a triple.

