GREENWICH 3, ARGYLE 0
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Greenwich 000 001 2 — 3 10 0
Argyle 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — Greta Schneider. 2B — Jocelyn Spiezio (Gre). 3B — Isabella cary (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 12 strikeouts, Destiney Mckernon 2-4, 1 RBI, Sydney Baptie 3-3.
Argyle highlights: Greta Schneider 2 strikeouts, Kiana Squires 1-3, 1 stolen base.
Records: Greenwich 11-3. Argyle 11-3.
SALEM 3, ARGYLE 1
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Argyle 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Salem 021 000 0 — 3 7 1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Lilly Kingsley. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (Sal). 3B — Kiana Squires (Arg).
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 2-3 1 RBI.
Records: Argyle 11-2. Salem 11-3.
Notes: Salem’s pitcher Sarah McCauliffe was solid on the mound tonight, giving up four hits through seven innings, and allowing one earned run. Tori Cary and Brooklynn Tellstone were both 1 for 2 at the plate. Argyle’s Maddy Eldred was 1 for 2 at the plate, and Kiana Squires had a nice deep ball to left for a triple.
