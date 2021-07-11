ROUNDUP: Granville wins a pair of TCML games

Granville won a Tri-County Middle League softball doubleheader, beating Adirondack 19-7 and 14-5.
GRANVILLE 19, ADIRONDACK 7
League: TCML Softball
Granville 552 34; — 19 10 0
Adirondack 205 00; — 7 2 1
WP — Rachel Beaver, 3-1. LP — Addison Swam, 0-4. 2B — Amaya Klinko (Gra), Rachel Beaver (Gra), Isabella Tucci (Adir).
Granville highlights: Rachel Beaver 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, K, Katie McEachron 2-2, R, 4 RBIs, BB, Amaya Klinko 2-3, 2B, RBI, K.
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 1-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB, Katelin McNally 1-2, 2 RBI, K.
Notes: Game 1 of a doubleheader. Rachel Beaver helped her efforts in the circle with a double and 2 RBIs. Amaya Klinko also contributed a double as well. For the red and white of Adirondack, Isabella Tucci continued a four-game hitting streak with a double, and Katelin McNally added 2 RBIs of her own.
GRANVILLE 14, ADIRONDACK 5
League: TCML Softball
Adirondack 023 00; — 5 2 0
Granville 504 5x; — 14 12 0
WP — Megan Decker, 1-0. LP — Addison Swan, 0-5. 2B — Isabella Tucci (Adir), Melissa Beaver (Gra), Katherine Hyatt (Gra). 3B — Katie McEachron (Gra).
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 1-1, 2B, R, 2 BB, Amelia Scroggins 1-1, H, 2 R, BB, HBP.
Granville highlights: Katie McEachron 1-1, 3B, 2 R, RBI, Melissa Beaver 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, Katherine Hyatt 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs.
Records: Adirondack 0-5. Granville 4-1.
Notes: Game 2 of a doubleheader. Adirondack managed to even the score at 5 apiece in the third inning on an Isabella Tucci double, followed by 3 consecutive walks to bring in 2 runs. Granville fought back in the bottom half of the inning with a 4-spot, capped off by Katie McEachron’s RBI triple. Granville then put up 5 in the bottom of the 4th to put the game out of reach for Adirondack.