ROUNDUP: Granville wins a pair of TCML games

Notes: Game 2 of a doubleheader. Adirondack managed to even the score at 5 apiece in the third inning on an Isabella Tucci double, followed by 3 consecutive walks to bring in 2 runs. Granville fought back in the bottom half of the inning with a 4-spot, capped off by Katie McEachron’s RBI triple. Granville then put up 5 in the bottom of the 4th to put the game out of reach for Adirondack.