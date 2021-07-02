ROUNDUP: Granville, Warrensburg post TCML softball wins

Granville scored five times in the fifth inning to beat Hartford 11-6 in Tri-County Middle League softball. Natalie Bederian’s three-run homer helped Warrensburg top Adirondack.
GRANVILLE 11, HARTFORD 6
League: TCML softball
Hartford 100 014 0 — 6
Granville 212 150 0 — 11
WP — Rachel Beaver. LP — Emma Wade. 2B — Katie McEachron (Gra) 2, Rachel Beaver (Gra), Laura Arnold (Gra). 3B — Cailin Severance (Hart).
Hartford highlights: Cailin Severance 2 for 3, triple, Ava Nadeau 1 for 2, Emma Wade 1 for 2.
Granville highlights: Raegan Swain 1 for 1, single, Haley Lacoste 1 for 3, single.
Records: Hartford 0-1. Granville 1-0.
WARRENSBURG 9, ADIRONDACK 4
League: TCML Softball
Adirondack 001 030; — 4 3 2
Warrensburg 205 110; — 9 6 0
WP — Hope Sherman, 2-0. LP — Addison Swan, 0-1. 2B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Karla Sherman (Warr). 3B — Laci Bruno (Adir). HR — Natalie Bederian (Warr).
Adirondack highlights: Laci Bruno 1-2, 3B, R, RBI, K, Isabella Tucci 1-2, RBI, Addison Swan 1-2, R, K, BB.
Warrensburg highlights: Natalie Bederian 1-2, HR, R, 3 RBI, K, Leigha Barnaby 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP, Karla Sherman 1-4, 2B, R, RBI.
Records: Adirondack 0-1. Warrensburg 2-0.
Notes: Natalie Bederian’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning sparked a five-run thirrd inning for Warrensburg. Hope Sherman controlled the circle with 15 strikeouts for Warrensburg, which improved to 2-0. Laci Bruno led Adirondack with a triple and a run, while Addison Swan and Isabella Tucci each contributed hits for the visiting red and white.