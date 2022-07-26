ROUNDUP: Granville holds off Ti

GRANVILLE 11, TICONDEROGA 10

Notes: Granville pulled ahead 6-4 in the second inning on a two-run triple by Megan Decker, scoring Maddie Wilson and Paige Taylor. Ticonderoga chipped away, bringing the score to within 2 going into the fifth and last inning, 9-7. Ti put up three in the fifth to pull ahead 10-9, but Granville fought back in the bottom half, scoring MaKenzie Garrison on a passed ball and Taylor's game-winning single, scoring Wilson. Megan Decker picks up the W for Granville with 7 strikeouts. Granville finishes the regular season at 3-9 while Ticonderoga hosts league-leading Salem on Wednesday.