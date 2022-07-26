ROUNDUP: Granville holds off Ti

GRANVILLE 11, TICONDEROGA 10
League: Tri-County Middle League
Ticonderoga;401;23 — 10 6 2
Granville;332;12 — 11 7 3
WP — Megan Decker, 2-5. LP — Myleigh Drinkwine. 3B — Megan Decker (Granville).
Ticonderoga highlights: Jazzlyn Disbrow 1-2, 3 R, 2 HBP, Myleigh Drinkwine 1-3, RBI, HBP, Addison Munson 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K.
Granville highlights: Megan Decker 1-2, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB, Maddie Wilson 2-4, 3 R, Paige Taylor 2-4, R, 2 RBI, MaKenna McKnight 1-1, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB.
Records: Ticonderoga 4-5-1. Granville 3-9.
Notes: Granville pulled ahead 6-4 in the second inning on a two-run triple by Megan Decker, scoring Maddie Wilson and Paige Taylor. Ticonderoga chipped away, bringing the score to within 2 going into the fifth and last inning, 9-7. Ti put up three in the fifth to pull ahead 10-9, but Granville fought back in the bottom half, scoring MaKenzie Garrison on a passed ball and Taylor's game-winning single, scoring Wilson. Megan Decker picks up the W for Granville with 7 strikeouts. Granville finishes the regular season at 3-9 while Ticonderoga hosts league-leading Salem on Wednesday.
WARRENSBURG 6, HUDSON FALLS 3
League: Tri-County Middle League
Warrensburg ;100;230,x —6 9 3
Hudson Falls ;001;002 ;0— 3 4 5
WP —Caleb Remington (4-0). LP — Gonyeau.
Notes: Caleb Remington was dominant on the mound, throwing seven innings and allowing only two earned runs and four hits while striking out eight to earn the win. Offensively he went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Louis Lang sparked the offense, going 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Will Helms had a two-hit game. Warrensburg improved to 12-1.
HUDSON FALLS 10, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
League: Tri-County Middle League
Hadley-Luzerne;001;01 — 2 4 4
Hudson Falls;009;12 — 12 9 1
WP — D. Gotte-Seymour. LP — S. Carlton. 2B – D. Carpenter (HF), K. Johnson (HF), J. Bristol (H/L).
Hudson Falls highlights: D. Gotte-Seymour 5 IP, 4 Hits, 1 ER, 8K, D. Carpenter 3-3, 2 Singles, Double, 2 RBIs, 2 Runs, 3 SB, L. Parker 2-3, 2 Singles, 1 RBI, 1 Run, D. Seeley 1-2, single, 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk, C. Hunt 1-3, single, 2 Runs, 2 SB.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: D. Deuel 2-3, 2 singles, 2 runs, J. Bristol 1-2, Double, 1 RBI.
CHESTERTOWN 19, CORINTH 9
WP — M Matson. LP — B Graham. 2B — Will Lindsley, Dan Mattison, Zack Kramer.
Highlights: Patrick Viele 2-3, 2 RBIs.