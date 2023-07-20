Kait DeBonis entered in the third inning to get the win, struck out seven and went 2 for 4 at the plate as Granville defeated Fort Edward 9-7 in Tri-County Middle League softball.

Jordan Stanton hit two singles and a double for Fort Edward. Bradie Tyler struck out 10 in a complete-game effort.

HARTFORD 12, CORINTH 0: Raeghan Liebig pitched a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Hartford won via a shutout.

Liebig hit a double and stole three bases. Maddalyn Meade-Collins also hit a double.

Esmeralda Braman and McKenna Eastman each had a hit and a stolen base for Corinth.

FORT ANN 3, ARGYLE 2: Emma Blondin went 2 for 3 and struck out 14 and Fort Ann (5-0) scored the go-ahead run in the seventh to nip Argyle.

Riley Gallagher and Brooke Austin went 2 for 3 for Argyle (4-1). Fort Ann also defeated Slate Valley, 15-8.

TCML Baseball

HUDSON FALLS 5, WARRENSBURG 1: Chris Hunt pitched five shutout innings, struck out six and scored a run to lead Hudson Falls to victory.

Daniel Carpenter had two RBIs and Logan Parker drove in one. Liam McPhee had two hits and scored a run for Hudson Falls.

WARRENSBURG 17, GRANVILLE 2: Jace Hubert picked up the win with two innings of work in Warrensburg's win. Pierce Byrne went 3 for 3 with a triple and 5 RBIs. Caleb Remington went 3 for 4 with three runs and Cody Bacon had two hits.