TICONDEROGA 7, GRANVILLE 6
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Granville 110 201 0 — 6 8 1
Ticonderoga 000 520 x — 7 8 2
WP — Andrea Paige (2-4). LP — Melissa Beaver.
Granville highlights: Lilly Strout 2-3, R, RBI, Megan Hover 1-2, 2 RBI, K, HBP, Haley Corlew 1-2, R, K, HP.
Ticonderoga highlights: Jennifer O’Neill 2-3, R, 2 RBI, Stevie Montville 1-3, R, 2 RBI, Andrea Paige 2-3, R.
Records: Granville 3-6-1. Ticonderoga 4-8.
Notes: Game 1 of a doubleheader. Granville took the early lead in the first inning, followed by a three-run fourth inning. Ticonderoga stormed back with a five-run fourth inning, including four-consecutive singles. Ticonderoga pulled ahead in the fifth on a Jennifer O’Neill single and held on for the win. Andrea Paige had 6 strikeouts for Ticonderoga.
GRANVILLE 10, TICONDEROGA 4
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Ticonderoga 020 02; — 4 7 2
Granville 502 3x; — 10 9 3
WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Stevie Montville (0-5). 2B — Megan Decker (Gran).
Ticonderoga highlights: Stevie Montville 2-3, R, Lorelei Leerkes 2-2, R, Andrea Paige 1-2, K, BB, RBI, Jade Frasier 1-3, R, RBI, Sarah Pound 1-1, R, 2 BB.
Granville highlights: Haylie Barber 2-3, 2 R, RBI, Megan Decker 1-2, 2B, B, RBI, Megan Hover 1-2, R, RBI, Jordon Chadwick 1-2, 2 R, K, BB, Nicole Arnhold 1-2, R.
Records: Ticonderoga 4-9. Granville 4-6-1.
Notes: Game 2 of a doubleheader. Granville took the early lead in the first inning and held on. Ticonderoga cut the lead in the second on a Jade Frasier single, but Granville responded with two in the third inning and three in the fourth. Ticonderoga cut the deficit in the fifth inning on a single by Andrea Paige. Lauren Bascom had 7 strikeouts for Granville.
