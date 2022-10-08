ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, South High play to a tie

Glens Falls' Gavin Rittenhouse scored the tying goal in the 57th minute as the Indians played to a 2-2 Foothills Council boys soccer tie against South High on Saturday.

Addison Willis gave South Glens Falls a 1-0 lead in the aftermath of a first-half corner kick. Vinny Cooper converted James Thompson's pass eight minutes later for a two-goal South High lead.

Aiden Wiggins scored on a header off a corner kick for Glens Falls with 40 seconds left before halftime. Rittenhouse put in Duvaney Mills's pass later to tie the game.

Glens Falls played with 10 on the field for the last six minutes of regulation following a yellow-red.

Ayden Grieve made nine saves in goal for the Indians (6-3-2 league, 8-4-2 overall). Grady Bammert stopped six shots for the Bulldogs (6-4-1, 7-6-1).

HARTFORD 7, GRANVILLE 0: Nate Fiske scored a hat trick as the Tanagers improved to 7-3 in Adirondack League play.

Zack Backus scored a pair of goals. Spencer Fehl and Ray Harrington added goals for for Hartford, which outshot Granville 26-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, HARRISVILLE 0: B-W beat a Section X team to advance to the championship game of the Old Forge tournament.

Zailey Baker scored a first-half goal on a feed from Maddie Goodspeed. Goodspeed scored 1:49 into the second half off an assist by Kara Bacon.

Hope Sherman made seven saves as Bolton-Warrensburg recorded its eighth shutout of the season. B-W (11-2) will play in the title game on Sunday at 7 p.m.

QUEENSBURY 7, JOHNSTOWN 0: The Spartans scored five times in the second half to blank the Bills in their ninth shutout of the season.

Meredith Montgomery recorded two goals and two assists in the win. Ava Stewart had two goals and one assist. Mia Keshmiri, Kayla Zehr and Aislynn Dixon each scored one goal.

The Spartans raised their Foothills record to 9-1 (11-2 overall). Shea Canavan made one save in goal to get the shutout for Queensbury, which outshot Johnstown 36-1.

ICHABOD CRANE 0, FORT ANN 0: After a scoreless regulation and overtime, Ichabod Crane won the tie-breaking penalty kicks to advance in the Maple Hill tournament.

The teams tied 2-2 during the first five PKs. Ashley Ames of Ichabod Crane scored in the first tie-breaker round to decide the semifinal.

Fort Ann’s defense, which allowed only four shots, was lead by Marissa Lunt, Brooke and Taylor Van Ness, Brooke Wright and goalkeeper Baylee Wright. Fort Ann is 4-2-2.

Fort Ann will face New Lebanon-Berlin in Monday's consolation game. Maple Hill plays Ichabod Crane for the title.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 0: Keira Rogan, Alayna Wian, Macey Koval and Riley Keefer scored the goals as the Black Horses (12-2) beat Lake George in a non-league matchup. Keira Rogan had two assists.

Taylor Barraclough made three saves for the shutout. Alivia Dean stopped 16 shots for the Warriors (10-3-1).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, La SALLE 1: Carolina Lott-Diamond, Hannah Johnson and Kayden Beaver scored goals as the Eagles posted a non-league win under the lights. Johnson added an assist.

Maddie Lent made 16 saves in goal for H-L, which scored three times in the first eight minutes of the game.

CROSS COUNTRY

TARTAN INVITATIONAL: Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls took fifth place in the girls race in a time of 18:47.20. Teammate Amanda Matrazzo took 21st and Madaline Goliber was 25th. Caroline Kelly of Greenwich was 22nd.

Cooper Brennan of South High was 10th in the boys race in 16:34.72. Also in the top 25 for the Bulldogs were Rafael Medina (15th), Logan Kibling (16th) and Luca DeCarlo (19th). South Glens Falls was third out of five teams.

SARATOGA INVITATIONAL: Andrea Warren of Saratoga Catholic was ninth in the girls run in 20:35.38. Jacey Locci of Stillwter was 19th.

Other local runners in the top 40 were Brynn Tyler of Hartford (26th), Addison Thornton of Stillwater (28th), Rylee Dunbar of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (30th), Samantha Savage of Corinth-Hadley-Luzerne (33rd), Adrienne Rist of Stillwater (37th) and Kerry Gill of Spa Catholic (39th). Corinth-Hadley-Luzerne finished in eighth place in a field that included many larger schools.

Mason Talarico of Saratoga won the boys race. Anthony Zazzaro of Stillwater was second and teammate Tim Oliver finished 20th.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTH HIGH 9, NISKAYUNA 0: Mia Benincasa scored a hat trick as the Bulldogs won a non-leaguer and added a 14th win to their perfect record.

Lillian Willis and Katelyn Klotz each scored twice. Mackenna Huestis and Sienna Donato added goals. Goalie Ava Reynolds made two saves for the shutout.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0: Tatum Hickey scored twice and Emma McCart had one goal as the Panthers beat Scotia of the Foothills Council in a non-league tilt.

Jaedyn Roberson made three saves in the shutout effort as Hoosick Falls improved to 13-0.