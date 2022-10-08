ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, South High play to a 2-2 tie

Glens Falls’ Gavin Rittenhouse scored the tying goal in the 57th minute as the Indians played to a 2-2 Foothills Council boys soccer tie against South High on Saturday.

Addison Willis gave South Glens Falls a 1-0 lead in the aftermath of a first-half corner kick. Vinny Cooper converted James Thompson’s pass eight minutes later for a two-goal South High lead.

Aiden Wiggins scored on a header off a corner kick for Glens Falls with 40 seconds left before halftime. Rittenhouse put in Duvaney Mills’s pass later to tie the game.

Glens Falls played with 10 on the field for the last six minutes of regulation following a yellow-red.

Ayden Grieve made nine saves in goal for the Indians (6-3-2 league, 8-4-2 overall). Grady Bammert stopped six shots for the Bulldogs (6-4-1, 7-6-1).

HARTFORD 7, GRANVILLE 0: Nate Fiske scored a hat trick as the Tanagers improved to 7-3 in Adirondack League play.