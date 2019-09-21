{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 3, GLOVERSVILLE 2

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;1;1 — 2

Glens Falls;1;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 11:36. 2, Gloversville, Madde Jones, 1:04.

Second half: 3, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams, 27:29. 4, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt, 25:00.

Goalies-saves: Kime Hastings (Glov) 10, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 7.

Penalty corners: Gloversville 6, Glens Falls 11.

Records: Glens Falls (1-4, 1-6).

QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 0

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;2;4 — 6

Scotia;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Lindsey Allen), 10:50. 2, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 4:10.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Jordan Bentley), 21:21. 4, Queensbury, Christina Hand, 20:33. 5, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Tori Davis), 5:19. 6, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 4:08.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 4, Iz Warfield (Sco) 10.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Scotia 10.

Records: Scotia (4-3), Queensbury (4-1, 6-1).

Notes: Queensbury's JV team also won today against Scotia, 6-1.

JOHNSTOWN 4,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls;0;1 — 1

Johnstown;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 13:32. 2, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Jaden Wilson), 5:11.

Second half: 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Molly Memrick), 27:24. 4, South Glens Falls, Maddie King, 10:48. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 6:07.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 2, Taylor Hayes (SGF) 13.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, South Glens Falls 7.

Records: Johnstown (6-0, 7-0).

