GLENS FALLS 3, GLOVERSVILLE 2
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;1;1 — 2
Glens Falls;1;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 11:36. 2, Gloversville, Madde Jones, 1:04.
Second half: 3, Glens Falls, Aliza Williams, 27:29. 4, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt, 25:00.
Goalies-saves: Kime Hastings (Glov) 10, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 7.
Penalty corners: Gloversville 6, Glens Falls 11.
Records: Glens Falls (1-4, 1-6).
QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;4 — 6
Scotia;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Lindsey Allen), 10:50. 2, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 4:10.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Jordan Bentley), 21:21. 4, Queensbury, Christina Hand, 20:33. 5, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Tori Davis), 5:19. 6, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Jordan Bentley), 4:08.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 4, Iz Warfield (Sco) 10.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 6, Scotia 10.
Records: Scotia (4-3), Queensbury (4-1, 6-1).
Notes: Queensbury's JV team also won today against Scotia, 6-1.
JOHNSTOWN 4,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;0;1 — 1
Johnstown;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 13:32. 2, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Jaden Wilson), 5:11.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Molly Memrick), 27:24. 4, South Glens Falls, Maddie King, 10:48. 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 6:07.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 2, Taylor Hayes (SGF) 13.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, South Glens Falls 7.
Records: Johnstown (6-0, 7-0).
