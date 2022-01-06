ROUNDUP: Glens Falls cruises past Fonda-Johnstown

GLENS FALLS 94,
FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 63
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Long, Rizzo, Harding, Bush) 2:01.15, 2. Glens Falls 2:02.97, 3. Glens Falls 2:03.83.
200 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 1:59.79, 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 2:01.29, 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:08.33.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 2:19.67, 2. Jack Putnam (GF) 2:28.14, 3. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 2:39.12.
50 Freestyle: 1. Nolan Towers (GF) 23.71, 2. Luke Skellie (GF) 24.21, 3. DJ Long (FJ) 25.54.
100 Butterfly: 1. Ryan Rawson (GF) 1:00.72, 2. Connor Harding (FJ) 1:05.13, 3. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:16.24.
100 Freestyle: 1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 51.90, 2. Joe Flood (GF) 52.28, 3. Jack Bordeau (GF) 56.76.
People are also reading…
500 Freestyle: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 5:49.23, 2. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 6:17.54, 3. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 6:22.63.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Frandsen, Rath, Towers, Nassivera) 1:47.52, 2. Glens Falls 1:51.77, 3. Fonda-Johnstown 1:56.67.
100 Backstroke: 1. Connor Harding (FJ) 1:05.65, 2. Jack Putnam (GF) 1:06.46, 3. Caroline Krempa (FJ) 1:16.36.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Luke Skellie (GF) 1:10.37, 2. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 1:15.27.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Bramer, Long, Harding, Rizzo) 3:54.37.
Records: Glens Falls 3-0, Fonda-Johnstown 2-2.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 86,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 72
Home Team: Gloversville-Mayfield
200 Medley Relay: 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Oathout, Oathout, Carpenter, Sweeney) 1:59.32, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:05.27, 3. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 2:12.93.
200 Freestyle: 1. Matthew Konakov (GM) 2:11.09, 2. Aidan Armstrong (GM) 2:12.56, 3. Justin Krawczeski (GM) 2:26.84.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kazuma Lamanto (GM) 2:24.26, 2. Alex Payne (GM) 2:26.07, 3. Lukas Oathout (GM) 2:28.97.
50 Freestyle: 1. Dane Dillenback (GM) 21.73, 2. Preston Simons (GM) 26.84, 3. Alexander Towne (GM) 29.10,
Diving: 1. Jeremiah Hughes (GM) 186.80, 2. Justin Kemmet (GM) 184.30, 3. Shawn Thompson (HF-SGF) 118.86.
100 Butterfly: 1. Logan Oathout (GM) 1:02.72, 2. Michael Carpenter (GM) 1:10.93, 3. Connor Sweeney (GM) 1:14.34.
100 Freestyle: 1. Matthew Konakov (GM) 58.90, 2. Justin Kemmet (GM) 1:00.70, 3. Liam McPhee (HF-SGF) 1:02.97.
500 Freestyle: 1. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 6:58.66.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Brayton, Lanfear, Shaw, McPhee) 1:56.73, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:31.58.
100 Backstroke: 1. Dennis Bain (HF-SGF) 1:29.52, 2. Logan Kibling (HF-SGF) 1:35.08, 3. Brenden Harrington (HF-SGF) 1:57.27.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 1:26.69, 2. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 1:32.12.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (McPhee, Harrington, Lanfear, Shaw) 4:44.49, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 5:51.34
Records: Gloversville-Mayfield 3-0, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-5