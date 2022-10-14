ROUNDUP: Glens Falls blanks Gloversville, goes 8-3-2 in Foothills

Gavin Rittenhouse scored twice as the Indians finished their boys soccer regular season with a 6-0 victory over Gloversville on Friday.

The Indians, who outshot Gloversville 14-1, ended the Foothills Council season with an 8-3-2 record.

Landan Phipps, Nate DiFiore, Joe Frankenfeld and Duvaney Mills also scored for Glens Falls. Tim Motsiﬀ and Cameron Shaver each contributed two assists.

In goal, Ayden Grieve made one save to get the shutout for the Indians (10-4-2 overall).

SCOTIA 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Matt Schraa scored twice as the Tartans improved to 11-1-1 in the Foothills Council.

Queensbury will play Amsterdam on Sunday and can clinch the Foothills crown with a win. A QHS loss would give Scotia the title.

Sam Tyler scored for Schuylerville (9-3-1 league, 10-5-1 overall).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: Alex Rogers scored five goals as the Patriots beat the Tigers.

Mason Leerkes made 18 saves for Hudson Falls, which was outshot 25-1. The Patriots finished the regular season 5-9-1; the Tigers went 0-16.

GIRLS SOCCER

GLENS FALLS 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Sarah Wolfstich made five saves for the shutout as Glens Falls blanked Gloversville on the turf.

The Indians scored all of their goals in the first half — Ava Pirozzolo on an assist from Eloise Duggal, Ciara Hirsch on a pass from Lily Mulholland and Clara Avery on Mae Tallon’s setup. Hirsch scored her first career goal.

Glens Falls improved to 5-7 in Foothills play, 6-9 overall, their highest win totals since 2012. The Indians still have a game left against Queensbury on Saturday.

LAKE GEORGE 2, STILLWATER 0: Lila Frazier scored once in each half as Lake George posted a non-league victory over Stillwater.

Alexandra Cavalier made 12 saves for the shutout in goal for Lake George (10-4-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2: Macey Koval scored twice and Keira Rogan once as the Black Horses edged Scotia on Thursday in a driving rainstorm.

Rogan had two assists for the Horses, who finished the Foothills season 11-1-1 (13-2-1 overall). Schuylerville currently leads the Foothills Council in points, but Queensbury plays Glens Falls on Saturday and Amsterdam on Sunday and the Spartans can win the title outright by winning both games.

SARATOGA 1, BURNT HILLS 1: Abby Bundy scored on an assist from Mazie Neville as the Blue Streaks tied Burnt Hills. The Streaks are 8-4-2 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

CORINTH 3, FORT EDWARD 1: Desiree Neville had seven kills, three aces, eight service points, eight assists and four digs as the Tomahawks improved to 8-4 in the Adirondack League, 8-5 overall.

Alyssa Abbatantuono recorded three kills and five digs in the 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory. Erin Ward had nine service points, two aces and four digs.

For Fort Edward, top performers included Haley Saunders (7 kills, 20 digs), Natalie Durkee (3 aces, 13 points, 5 kills, 20 assists, 10 digs), Lynelle Colvin (1 ace, 6 points, 7 kills, 14 digs) and Ollie Cutler (2 aces, 11 points, 3 kills, 14 digs).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WARRENSBURG 1: Riley Daniels finished with 13 service points; four digs and eight assists as the Eagles won by scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-18.

Jordanna Kenny (10 service points, 4 kills, 5 blocks) and Jenna Shannon (6 aces, 12 service points, 4 kills, 5 assists) also played strong games as the Eagles improved to 4-8 in the league.

For Warrensburg, top players included Breanna Anaman (1 kill, 4 digs, 5 service points, 3 aces) and Ahnalie Bills (3 digs, 7 service points, 1 ace).

ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 1: Carrie Humiston finished with 10 kills, 16 assists, four aces and six digs as the Scots defeated the Golden Horde, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.

Argyle’s other stars included Emilie Wood (7 kills, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 block), Sarah Gaulin (3 kills, 9 aces) and Kylee Humiston (4 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs). The Scots are 9-2 in the league, 9-5 overall.

For Granville, top players were Lilly Strout (5 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), Emma Hover (3 kills, 2 blocks), Vivian Green (6 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill) and Courtne Enis (2 digs, 1 kill).