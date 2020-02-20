Roundup: Glens Falls advances in Class B girls basketball playoffs
Roundup: Glens Falls advances in Class B girls basketball playoffs

Ashley Bordeaux scored 22 points and Lexi Cutter had 20 to lead Glens Falls to a 61-54 Class B girls basketball win over Albany Academy on Thursday night.

GLENS FALLS 61, ALBANY ACADEMY 54

Class B Play-in Game

Albany Academy

2P 3P FT TP

Field 0 0 1 1

Aaliyah Juste 4 1 2 13

Burke 2 0 4 8

Marlee Ottati 4 0 2 10

Meleena Ottati 5 1 2 15

Huban 0 2 1 7

Totals 15 4 12 54

Glens Falls (7-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Endieveri 1 0 0 2

Ashley Bordeaux 7 2 2 22

Lexi Cutter 2 2 10 20

Haylee Girard 2 2 3 13

Williams 1 0 0 2

Hill 0 0 2 2

Totals 13 6 17 61

Academy 18 18 8 7 3 — 54

Glens Falls 8 14 18 11 10 — 61

Next up: Glens Falls plays at No. 2 seed Fonda in the Class B opening round on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ICHABOD CRANE 59, CORINTH 50

Class B Play-in Game

Corinth (12-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Alexa Abbatantuono 6 3 3 24

Alex Carey 6 0 1 13

Maddie DeLisle 2 1 4 11

Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 4 8 50

Ichabod Crane (12-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Ashley Ames 3 1 0 9

Haley Ames 1 0 0 2

Malati Culver 3 0 1 7

Abigail Dodge 0 1 0 3

Madison Graham 7 3 0 23

Clare Knapp 1 0 0 2

Delaney More 6 0 1 13

Totals 21 5 2 59

Corinth 13 12 14 11 — 50

Ich. Crane 14 12 13 20 — 59

HOOSICK FALLS 56, SCHUYLERVILLE 31

Class B Play-in Game

Schuylerville (2-19)

2P 3P FT TP

Maeve Buff 0 1 0 3

Lauren King 1 1 0 5

Macey Koval 1 0 2 4

Emma McShane 1 0 0 2

Amanda Pflieger 1 0 3 5

Anya Vautrin 2 0 0 4

Moly Vianese 1 2 0 8

Totals 7 4 5 31

Hoosick Falls (9-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Estes 1 0 2 4

Sophie Estes 4 0 1 9

Lyric Kriner 0 0 0 0

Amber MacNeil 4 0 1 9

Rylie Niles 0 0 1 1

Logan Thayne 6 2 2 20

Madeline Walker 3 0 5 11

Molly Walker 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 2 12 56

Schuyler. 7 7 7 10 — 31

Hoo. Falls 21 13 11 11 — 56

