Roundup: Glens Falls advances in Class B girls basketball playoffs

Ashley Bordeaux scored 22 points and Lexi Cutter had 20 to lead Glens Falls to a 61-54 Class B girls basketball win over Albany Academy on Thursday night.
GLENS FALLS 61, ALBANY ACADEMY 54
Class B Play-in Game
Albany Academy
2P 3P FT TP
Field 0 0 1 1
Aaliyah Juste 4 1 2 13
Burke 2 0 4 8
Marlee Ottati 4 0 2 10
Meleena Ottati 5 1 2 15
Huban 0 2 1 7
Totals 15 4 12 54
Glens Falls (7-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Endieveri 1 0 0 2
Ashley Bordeaux 7 2 2 22
Lexi Cutter 2 2 10 20
Haylee Girard 2 2 3 13
Williams 1 0 0 2
Hill 0 0 2 2
Totals 13 6 17 61
Academy 18 18 8 7 3 — 54
Glens Falls 8 14 18 11 10 — 61
Next up: Glens Falls plays at No. 2 seed Fonda in the Class B opening round on Saturday at 6 p.m.
ICHABOD CRANE 59, CORINTH 50
Class B Play-in Game
Corinth (12-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Alexa Abbatantuono 6 3 3 24
Alex Carey 6 0 1 13
Maddie DeLisle 2 1 4 11
Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 4 8 50
Ichabod Crane (12-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Ashley Ames 3 1 0 9
Haley Ames 1 0 0 2
Malati Culver 3 0 1 7
Abigail Dodge 0 1 0 3
Madison Graham 7 3 0 23
Clare Knapp 1 0 0 2
Delaney More 6 0 1 13
Totals 21 5 2 59
Corinth 13 12 14 11 — 50
Ich. Crane 14 12 13 20 — 59
HOOSICK FALLS 56, SCHUYLERVILLE 31
Class B Play-in Game
Schuylerville (2-19)
2P 3P FT TP
Maeve Buff 0 1 0 3
Lauren King 1 1 0 5
Macey Koval 1 0 2 4
Emma McShane 1 0 0 2
Amanda Pflieger 1 0 3 5
Anya Vautrin 2 0 0 4
Moly Vianese 1 2 0 8
Totals 7 4 5 31
Hoosick Falls (9-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Estes 1 0 2 4
Sophie Estes 4 0 1 9
Lyric Kriner 0 0 0 0
Amber MacNeil 4 0 1 9
Rylie Niles 0 0 1 1
Logan Thayne 6 2 2 20
Madeline Walker 3 0 5 11
Molly Walker 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 2 12 56
Schuyler. 7 7 7 10 — 31
Hoo. Falls 21 13 11 11 — 56