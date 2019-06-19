SALEM 8, ARGYLE 5
League: Tri-County Middle League
Argyle;100;000;4 —;5;2;2
Salem;012;023;0 —;8;7;0
WP — Owen Foyle. LP — Lucas Kingsley. 2B — Tyler Humiston (A), Nate Twitchell (S).
Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2 for 4, 2B, RBI.
Salem highlights: Ezra Done 2 for 3, RBI, Nate Twitchell 3 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, Brayton Cary 1 for 2.
Records: Argyle 2-2. Salem 3-0.
Notes: Salem's Owen Foyle threw 6 innings of one-hit baseball with 11 strikeouts. Argyle's Tyler Humiston was 2 for 4 at the plate with 6 putouts on defense.
FORT ANN 6, NORTH WARREN 3
League: Tri-County Middle League
North Warren;010;110;0 —;3;4;3
Fort Ann;001;302;X —;6;4;4
WP — Callon Sutliff (1-0). LP — Firono. 2B — Conway (NW).
North Warren highlights: Conway 1-2, 2B, BB, R, Murehover 0-1, BB, HBP, R.
Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff W, 5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, Cullen Jackson Save, 2 IP, 0 R, 4 K, Ryan Blondin, Jackson Paige 3 BB, R Each, Jaiden Mosher 1-3, R, RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 2-1.
GRANVILLE 8, FORT ANN 6
League: Tri-County Middle League, Tuesday
Fort Ann;200;004;0 —;6;6;2
Granville;500;021;0 —;8;8;2
WP — Avery Flory. LP — Brown. 2B — Connor Farrel (G), Gavin Cosey (G).
Fort Ann highlights: Loso 2 for 4, 3 RBIs.
Granville highlights: Trey Senevey 3 for 3, 3 RBIs, Gavin Cosey 2 for 4, RBI.
Records: Granville 2-1.
