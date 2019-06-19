{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM 8, ARGYLE 5

League: Tri-County Middle League

Argyle;100;000;4 —;5;2;2

Salem;012;023;0 —;8;7;0

WP — Owen Foyle. LP — Lucas Kingsley. 2B — Tyler Humiston (A), Nate Twitchell (S).

Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2 for 4, 2B, RBI.

Salem highlights: Ezra Done 2 for 3, RBI, Nate Twitchell 3 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, Brayton Cary 1 for 2.

Records: Argyle 2-2. Salem 3-0.

Notes: Salem's Owen Foyle threw 6 innings of one-hit baseball with 11 strikeouts. Argyle's Tyler Humiston was 2 for 4 at the plate with 6 putouts on defense.

FORT ANN 6, NORTH WARREN 3

League: Tri-County Middle League

North Warren;010;110;0 —;3;4;3

Fort Ann;001;302;X —;6;4;4

WP — Callon Sutliff (1-0). LP — Firono. 2B — Conway (NW).

North Warren highlights: Conway 1-2, 2B, BB, R, Murehover 0-1, BB, HBP, R.

Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff W, 5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, Cullen Jackson Save, 2 IP, 0 R, 4 K, Ryan Blondin, Jackson Paige 3 BB, R Each, Jaiden Mosher 1-3, R, RBI.

Records: Fort Ann 2-1.

GRANVILLE 8, FORT ANN 6

League: Tri-County Middle League, Tuesday

Fort Ann;200;004;0 —;6;6;2

Granville;500;021;0 —;8;8;2

WP — Avery Flory. LP — Brown. 2B — Connor Farrel (G), Gavin Cosey (G).

Fort Ann highlights: Loso 2 for 4, 3 RBIs.

Granville highlights: Trey Senevey 3 for 3, 3 RBIs, Gavin Cosey 2 for 4, RBI.

Records: Granville 2-1.

