FORT ANN 21, ARGYLE 8
League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball
Fort Ann 101 326 9 — 21 15 4
Argyle 213 000 2 — 8 6 3
WP — Callon Sutliff (3-0). LP — Carsten Bartow. 2B — Dylan Brown (Fort Ann), Ryan Blondin (Fort Ann), Andrew Fish (Fort Ann). HR — Drake Stewart (Fort Ann).
Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 3-6, 2B, 4 R, RBI, Callon Sutliff 2-2, 4 BB, 4 R, RBI, Cullen Jackson 3-5, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI, Hayden Eash 1-2, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI, Drake Stewart 1-3, Grand Slam, 5 RBI.
Argyle highlights: Clay Bates 1-3, R, RBI, Lucas Kingsley 2 R, Nate Stanley 1-3, BB, R.
Records: Fort Ann 4-2-1. Argyle 3-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.