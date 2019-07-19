{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 21, ARGYLE 8

League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball

Fort Ann 101 326 9 — 21 15 4

Argyle 213 000 2 — 8 6 3

WP — Callon Sutliff (3-0). LP — Carsten Bartow. 2B — Dylan Brown (Fort Ann), Ryan Blondin (Fort Ann), Andrew Fish (Fort Ann). HR — Drake Stewart (Fort Ann).

Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 3-6, 2B, 4 R, RBI, Callon Sutliff 2-2, 4 BB, 4 R, RBI, Cullen Jackson 3-5, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI, Hayden Eash 1-2, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI, Drake Stewart 1-3, Grand Slam, 5 RBI.

Argyle highlights: Clay Bates 1-3, R, RBI, Lucas Kingsley 2 R, Nate Stanley 1-3, BB, R.

Records: Fort Ann 4-2-1. Argyle 3-5.

