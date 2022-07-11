ROUNDUP: Fort Ann pulls out win over Corinth; Warrensburg stays unbeaten in TCML

Hunter Charpentier led off the eighth inning with a double and scored on Chase Tolene’s single, and a triple by Alejandro Stowhas lifted Fort Ann to a 7-5 Tri-County Middle League baseball victory over Corinth on Monday.

Charpentier also struck out 11 batters and Timmy Webb III picked up the save for Fort Ann.

Warrensburg remained unbeaten at 8-0 with a 13-0 win over Salem-Cambridge, as Louis Lang pitched a one-hit shutout for the second straight game. Pierce Byrne added a home run for the winners.

FORT ANN 7, CORINTH 5, 8 innings

League: TCML baseball

Fort Ann;000;031;03 —;7;10;4

Corinth;100;102;01 —;5;7;3

WP — Hunter Charpentier. LP — Gage Bardin. 2B — Chase Tolene (FA), Marcus Stowhas (FA), Hunter Charpentier (FA), Kris Barnes (C). 3B — Alejandro Stowhas Jr. (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: Hunter Charpentier surrendered four runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking none. Timmy Webb III threw one inning in relief, recording the last three outs to earn the save. Charpentier and Marcus Stowhas had multiple hits for Fort Ann. Charpentier led off the 8th inning with a double and scored on Chase Tolene’s single. A triple by Alejandro Stowhas gave Fort Ann a 7-4 lead. Zach Wells had two steals, and Vinny Marcantonio, Drew Ladd and Charpentier each had one.

WARRENSBURG 13, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0

League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball

Salem-Camb.;000;000 —;0;1;4

Warrensburg;713;20x —;13;7;1

WP —Louis Lang (4-0). LP — Brayton Carey. 2B — Caleb Remington, Jace Hubert. HR — Pierce Byrne.

Warrensburg highlights: Louis Lang fired a one-hitter for a second consecutive game while striking out 4 on just 54 pitches to earn the win. Offensively, Pierce Byrne hit a home run, Caleb Remington went 2-2 with a double, Jace Hubert added a double and Tyler Powers went 2-2 with 3 runs scored.

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Brayton Carey had the lone hit.

Records: Warrensburg 8-0.

WARRENSBURG 15, ARGYLE 0

League: TCML baseball

Warrensburg;522;51 —;15;9;0

Argyle;000;00 —;0;1;5

WP — Louis Lang (3-0). 3B — Lang.

Warrensburg highlights: Louis Lang fired a one-hitter while striking out 10 to earn the win. Offensively, he went 3-4 with a triple. Tyler Powers went 2-4 and Brayton Edwards went 2-3 to lead the offense.

Records: Warrensburg 7-0.

HARTFORD 16, ARGYLE 0

League: TCML baseball

Argyle;000;00 —;0;2;4

Hartford;343;6x —;16;7;1

WP — Kile Whitney. LP — Owen Steinberger. 3B — Spencer Fehl (H), Jace Venner (H).

Argyle highlights: Humiston and Washburn singled.

Hartford highlights: Spencer Fehl 3-4 3B 5 RBI, Joe Allen 2-2 3 RBI, Jace Venner 1-2 3B 2 RBI, Kile Whitney 4 IP 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks.