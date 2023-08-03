Jadyn Mitchell and Baylee Wright drove in two runs apiece as Fort Ann beat Warrensburg 9-5 on Thursday to win the Tri-County Middle League softball championship game.

Fort Ann scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Wright tripled and Mary Mahoney and Kayleigh Hardy singled as part of that rally. Wright had two hits for the game and Hailey Lashinsky stole three bases.

Emma Blondin got the win for Fort Ann with a complete-game four-hitter. She struck out 10.

Hope Sherman, Maddie Goodspeed and Caitlin O'Donnell each drove in a run for Warrensburg.

ENYTB BASEBALL

STAMPETE RED 7, FROZEN ROPES 1: Louis Betit struck out four in two innings to get the win and Kai Brennan struck out five in two scoreless innings as the Saratoga Stampede 17U won in the Last Man Standing Tournament.

Charlie Bammert hit a double and Patrick McKinley and Josh Delnicki had RBI singles for the Stampede (28-9). The game was called after five innings because of weather.