Emma Blondin struck out 11 in a complete-game four-hitter as Fort Ann defeated West Rutland 3-1 in a Tri-County Middle League softball quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Fort Ann will host Argyle in the semifinals on Wednesday (6 p.m.) while Ticonderoga visits Warrensburg.

Blondin drove in two runs and Jadyn Mitchell went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Fort Ann (8-1). Savannah Aratare had a hit and two runs.

ARGYLE 6, HARTFORD 0: Maddy Eldred's one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks lifted Argyle into the semifinals.

Eldred hit a home run and drove in two runs for Argyle. Ava Cormie had a triple and scored three times.

Reagan Gebo and Raeghan Liebig combined for six strikeouts for Hartford.

TCML BASEBALL

WARRENSBURG 6, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1: Louis Lang struck out seven and allowed one run in five innings as Warrensburg advanced to the TCML baseball semifinals.

Caleb Remington hit a two-run double to spark the offense.