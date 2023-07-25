Maddy Eldred pitched a two-hit shutout and Argyle scored six times in the sixth inning to beat Hartford 6-0 in Tri-County Middle League softball.

Eldred struck out 10. Grace Depew drove in two runs and doubled.

For Hartford, Felicity Columbetti tripled and Raeghan Liebig struck out 14.

GRANVILLE 12, WEST RUTLAND 1: Megan Decker struck out 15 as part of a no-hitter as Granville posted a TCML win.

Kait Debonis went 2 for 4 with a triple for Granville. Decker went 4 for 4, Courtney Ennis hit a triple, Amaya Glinka hit a double and Olivia Faxon went 2 for 3.

SLATE VALLEY 18, FORT EDWARD 6: Tori Raymond entered in the third inning and got the win. Rhiannon Lubaszewski hit a home run in the fourth and a triple in the sixth, going 3 for 4.

Fort Edward second baseman Mackenzie Keeley had nine putouts.

HARTFORD 9, FORT EDWARD 4: Liebig struck out six and went 2 for 3 with a triple. Fort Edward pitcher Bradie Tyler struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.

BASEBALL

NEAAU PROVIDENCE SUMMER CLASSIC: The Saratoga Stampede Red 17U team lost 4-2 to the Ocean State Outlaws 17U team of Rhode Island in the championship game. Brody McCabe hit a double for the Stamepde (25-9), who have won two tournaments and finished second in another during the past three weeks.

In the semifinals, the Stampede defeated the Samurai Baseball Academy 18U team 14-1. Carson Rath of Glens Falls pitched a complete-game one-hitter while allowing no earned runs.

McCabe went 2 for 2 with a double. Ryan Reagan went 2 for 3 with a double. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert added a two-run double and Kai Brennan went 2 for 4 with a double.

In the quarterfinals, the Stampede beat the Batters Box Renegades 17U, 12-0. Saratoga’s Tad D’Andrea and Spa Catholic’s Ronan Rowe combined to throw a one-hit shutout.

Saratoga’s Pat McKinley went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and 3 RBIs. Kai Brennan went 2 for 2 and McCabe added a two-run double.