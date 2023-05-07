Brooke Eggleston recorded six goals and three assist as Glens Falls defeated Greenwich 6-3 in a girls lacrosse game on Sunday.

Ava Pirozzolo had five goals and five assists for Glens Falls. Piper Eddy (four goals, one assist) and Cara Harrington (two goals, two assists) also had multiple-goal games. Zoe Zacher made 11 saves in goal.

Mackenzie Dixson (six goals, three assists), Maeve Kelleher (three goals), Lizzie Marci (three goals) and Molly Abate (two goals) led Greenwich.

BASEBALL

HADLEY-LUZERNE 17, WHITEHALL 13: The Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to a win over the Railroaders on Friday.

Antonio Morehouse went 3 for 3 and scored three runs for Hadley-Luzerne. Jacob Bristol went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs and Evan Kader went 2 for 4 with two runs. Tyler Plummer scored three times.

Jake Whiting had two hits and three RBIs for Whitehall. Tommy Barber hit a double and a triple and scored twice and Anthony Towle went 2 for 4 with three runs.

SOFTBALL

GREENWICH 4, CAMBRIDGE 2: The Witches scored three times in the first inning on the way to a victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

Jocelyn Spiezio, Keira Kirk, Alexa Jamsen and Chloe Alvarez each had two hits. Jamsen pitched a complete game for the win.